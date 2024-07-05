 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra: Should you save ₹30,000 and buy the 2023 foldable smartphone? | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch price in India is 99,999. But the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, launched in June 2023, is selling for 69,999 on Amazon. So, here’s a comparison- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra- to help decide who should buy what.

By: DEBASHIS SARKAR, AISHWARYA PANDA
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has just launched in India at a price of 99,999. Of course, there are bank offers which you can apply to bring the price down to 89,999. But the good news is that Motorola is going to continue the sales of the Motorola Razr 40 series that was launched in June 2023. In an interaction with HT Tech, Motorola Asia Pacific marketing head Shivam Ranjan confirmed, “Yes, the Motorola Razr 40 (series) stays. Of course it is at a lower price point now as it is 1 year old, so we'll continue to sell it for consumers who want to still experience the Razr 40 ultra.” 

So, the next important question- will the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which is selling for a far lesser price than Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, get AI features as a software update? Ranjan said, “That is something that we are still working on. I don't have an answer for you today, but that is definitely something that we're evaluating and we'll come back to you once we have an answer.”

What will you miss if you decide to save 30,000 and opt for the 2023 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra?
 

The answer is AI or specifically Moto AI. “The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is the first flip phone in the world to have Google's Gemini AI assistant on the external display, as well as internal display,” said Ranjan. Not to forget, Motorola is offering Google One premium subscription free for the first three months after which it's up to users to decide whether they want to pay for Gemini or not. 

“Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is coming with a tagline of intelligence inside and out and the key reason is that it's not just when you open the phone that you're able to access the AI or the power of Gemini AI, you're able to access the power of Gemini AI right on top on the external display where you can voice activate it. You can long press the power button to activate it, but you get the full power of Gemini AI right from the external display,” he explained. 

But that's not all. There's Moto AI as well. 

“When I talk about Moto AI, it is an AI that is developed by Motorola in-house. We believe that we should definitely have our own differentiators,” said Ranjan. Moto AI features will mostly make clicking photographs fun.  Motorola is trying its best to woo buyers looking to purchase their first foldable smartphone with the Razr 50 Ultra. It is also offering the Moto Buds+ TWS earbuds with “Sound By Bose” quality for free which retails at 9,999. Inside the box, you also get a case and a 68 Watt-charger.

“With the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, we are giving a hard cover for the device. We are giving a 68-Watt charger. We are giving Moto Buds+ worth 9,999 inside the box along with Google One premium subscription worth 6000 for three months. Also free of cost. So with that, we've just tried to give consumers the best experience and the best value with this foldable device and we are very confident that with this kind of a proposition, we'll be able to really create a big impact in the Indian market,” said Ranjan.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra: Design and display

 

Motorola's Razr series is the company's clamshell foldable smartphone which has been popularised for some years now. In terms of design, there are no incremental changes and both smartphones look alike. However, with the Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola has introduced a bigger 4.0-inch cover display than last year's 3.6-inch display. Apart from the cover display, all the other design features look similar to Razr 40 Ultra. There are slight differences in other display features in the two smartphones

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra: Camera, performance, and battery 

 

In terms of photography, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has received a major upgrade with a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom capability. Whereas, the Razr 40 Ultra features a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide+macro camera. On the front, both retain the 32MP selfie camera, however, the Razr 50 Ultra comes with quad-pixel ability. 

For performance, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor to support efficient multitasking and Moto AI features. The smartphone also offers Google Gemini integration to conduct several AI-related tasks. If we talk about the Razr 40 Ultra then it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which also does a great job. However, the company has not confirmed the ability of Moto AI for the previous generation of Razr series smartphones. Lastly, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Razr 40 Ultra are equipped with a 4000mAh battery that comes with 45W wired charging, 15W wireless and 5W reverse. 

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra: Verdict

 

While both Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra smartphones offer great overall performance, the Razr 50 Ultra still shines in the foldable market with its new upgraded feature. Firstly, it is powered with an advanced chipset that is perfect for current and future user requirements. It offers the latest Moto AI and Google Gemini AI features, making it more powerful than the Razr 40 Ultra. Also, the Razr 50 Ultra offers a bigger cover display which can help users get more work done without unfolding the smartphone. Additionally, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra offers upgrades to the camera as well. Having said that, if Motorola decides to offer similar Moto AI features as a software update to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra then it may seem justified to save money and opt for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra instead. 

