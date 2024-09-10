 Motorola Razr 50 launched in India at ₹64,999- Check out specs, features, more | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 launched in India at 64,999- Check out specs, features, more

Motorola Razr 50 launched with a bigger cover display and processor at Rs.64,999 in India. Check out its specs and features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 12:41 IST
Motorola Razr 50 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,999- Check out specs, features, more
Know what the Motorola Razr 50 has in store for the users. (Amazon)

After launching the flagship Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the Levono-backed company announced its younger sibling, the Razr 50 on September 9, 2024, in India. It is a clamshell-style foldable smartphone which includes a whole new design in comparison to its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 50 features an upgraded chipset, new AI features with Google Gemini support, a bigger cover display, and much more. Check out what the new Motorola Razr 50 has in store for the users in the foldable market. 

Motorola Razr 50
Motorola Razr 50
  • Koala Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Motorola Razr 50 specifications and features

The Motorola Razr 50 features a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch FHD AMOLED main display with LTPO technology. The cover display offers up to 90Hz refresh rate and the main screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of brightness, the Motorola Razr 50 supports up to 1700 nits and  3000 nits peak brightness. The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300X chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 storage. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Motorola Razr 50 features a dual camera setup placed on the cover display that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the main display, it features a 32P selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4200mAh battery that supports 33W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Motorola Razr 50 runs on Android 14 and the company is offering three years of OS and four years of security updates. 

Motorola Razr 50 price and availability 

The Motorola Razr 50 is available in three colour options: Sand Beach, Spritz Orange, and Koala Gray. All the colour variants come with a vegan leather back, aluminium frame, stainless steel hinge, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. With Motorola Razr 50, the company is offering only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB memory which is priced at Rs.64999. However, Motorola is offering a 5000 festive discount, although it's available for a limited time period. 

The Motorola Razr 50 pre-order starts today, September 10, and the sale will start on September 20. Buyers can purchase the smartphone from Amazon, Motorola website, and Reliance Digital stores.

