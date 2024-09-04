Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here’s what we know

OnePlus is still trying to recover from the green line issue on its smartphones' display, and now Motorola and Vivo have joined the wagon too. Motorola and Vivo smartphone users have reportedly been facing similar green line issues. This raises concerns among Android users as it has become common in recent times. While several brands are offering free display replacement and lasting display warranty, Motorola and Vivo have yet to make any statement regarding the issue. Know what Android users have been facing lately.

Also read: Sorry about motherboard issues: OnePlus responds after asking Rs.42,000 to repair mobile that costs ₹38,700 now

You may be interested in 8% OFF 8% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Neo Soothing Sea

Soothing Sea 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 65% OFF 65% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Sage Green

Sage Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 4% OFF 4% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Nebula Green

Nebula Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Motorola and Vivo smartphones showcase annoying green lines on display

A publication called Tech Outlook reported that Motorola G82 and Motorola G52 users have been facing green line issues after getting a new update on their devices. When the complaint was raised to the company, it denied free display replacement due to the devices being out of warranty and two years old. Now, Motorola users are upset about the fact that the company is not cooperating or providing any solution.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus offering free display replacement to these users in India, check details here

While Motorola users face green line issues, similar concerns were reported by Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone users after downloading the July 2024 update. Reportedly, these concerns have been reported by Android users having OLED and AMOLED displays. Additionally, the green line is a permanent issue which can only be resolved by charging the displays of the smartphones.

As of now, both Motorola and Vivo have not said anything about the issues faced by their customers. However, several users on the X platform have been raising concerns and complaints for quick action or free replacement of the display. Now, with the green line issue becoming more and more common, it raises concerns over the software update reliability and the device's longevity.

Also read: OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know

OnePlus and Samsung support for green line issues

Earlier, several OnePlus users and Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 users reported a similar issue. However, OnePlus proactively addressed the issue and also provided users with a lifetime display warranty and free display replacement for their red cable members. On the other hand, Samsung also assured users of free display replacement for users facing the green line issue. Now, we have to see how Motorola and Vivo take this matter.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!