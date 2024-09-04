 Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here’s what we know | Mobile News

Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here’s what we know

After OnePlus, several Motorola and Vivo models started to showcase the green line issue.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 10:09 IST
Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here’s what we know
The green line issue has become more common for Android smartphones, know what Motorola and Vivo users are facing. (Yogesh Yadav/X )

OnePlus is still trying to recover from the green line issue on its smartphones' display, and now Motorola and Vivo have joined the wagon too. Motorola and Vivo smartphone users have reportedly been facing similar green line issues. This raises concerns among Android users as it has become common in recent times. While several brands are offering free display replacement and lasting display warranty, Motorola and Vivo have yet to make any statement regarding the issue. Know what Android users have been facing lately. 

Also read: Sorry about motherboard issues: OnePlus responds after asking Rs.42,000 to repair mobile that costs 38,700 now

You may be interested in

8% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,799₹25,999
Buy now
11% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Soothing Sea
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,950₹27,999
Buy now
65% OFF
Motorola Razr 40
  • Sage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹34,999₹99,999
Buy now
4% OFF
Motorola Edge 40
  • Nebula Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹28,740₹29,999
Buy now

Motorola and Vivo smartphones showcase annoying green lines on display

A publication called Tech Outlook reported that Motorola G82 and Motorola G52 users have been facing green line issues after getting a new update on their devices. When the complaint was raised to the company, it denied free display replacement due to the devices being out of warranty and two years old. Now, Motorola users are upset about the fact that the company is not cooperating or providing any solution.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus offering free display replacement to these users in India, check details here

While Motorola users face green line issues, similar concerns were reported by Vivo X80,  Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone users after downloading the July 2024 update. Reportedly, these concerns have been reported by Android users having OLED and AMOLED displays. Additionally, the green line is a permanent issue which can only be resolved by charging the displays of the smartphones. 

As of now, both Motorola and Vivo have not said anything about the issues faced by their customers. However, several users on the X platform have been raising concerns and complaints for quick action or free replacement of the display. Now, with the green line issue becoming more and more common, it raises concerns over the software update reliability and the device's longevity.

Also read: OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know

OnePlus and Samsung support for green line issues

Earlier, several OnePlus users and Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 users reported a similar issue. However, OnePlus proactively addressed the issue and also provided users with a lifetime display warranty and free display replacement for their red cable members. On the other hand, Samsung also assured users of free display replacement for users facing the green line issue. Now, we have to see how Motorola and Vivo take this matter.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 10:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: galaxy z fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; samsung explains the reason iphone 16 price in india: here’s how much new apple iphone may cost at launch iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - all details apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list apple september event: iphone 16 series launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 apple september event 2024: iphone 16 pro max bezel image leaked ahead of launch iphone 16 pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - all details apple september event just days away—here’s what to expect from iphone 16 pro, apple watch x and airpods 4
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.

Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets