Motorola Razr 50 series and Edge 50 Ultra smartphones to launch in India on June 25: All details

Motorola announces global release of Razr 50 series on June 25, featuring OLED displays, Snapdragon processors, high-resolution cameras, and fast charging capabilities. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 18 2024, 15:05 IST
Motorola Razr 50 series and Edge 50 Ultra smartphones to launch in India on June 25: All details
Motorola announces global launch of Motorola Razr 50 series on June 25. (Motorola)

Motorola has confirmed the global launch date for its upcoming Razr 50 series, set to debut on June 25. The announcement, made via X (formerly Twitter), indicates that the new flip phones will hit the market simultaneously in China and worldwide.

Motorola Razr 50 Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 50 series to include an OLED technology-powered 4-inch wide cover display and a 6.9-inch inner display for immersive viewing. The main display is expected to boast a resolution of 1272×1080 pixels. Under the hood, the phones will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering variants with RAM ranging from 8GB to 18GB and storage options from 128GB to 1TB. A 3800mAh battery is expected to power the device.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of camera capabilities, the Razr 50 Ultra model is likely to sport dual 50MP rear sensors and a 32MP front camera. Meanwhile, the standard Razr 50 will also feature a 6.9-inch inner OLED display but with a smaller 3.6-inch outer display. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and include a 50MP + 13MP rear camera setup, along with a 32MP front camera. This model will house a larger 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

In addition to the Motorola  Razr 50 series, Motorola is also set to introduce the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India today. Originally launched in Europe, this device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, it includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera offering 3x zoom. A 4500mAh battery with 125W fast charging rounds out its features, promising robust performance and quick recharge times.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 15:05 IST
