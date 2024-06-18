 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G smartphone launched with 144Hz display in India: Check price, availability, specs and more | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G smartphone launched with 144Hz display in India: Check price, availability, specs and more

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched in India, featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 125W charging, and advanced cameras. Here's what you need to know about this new smartphone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 18 2024, 12:58 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G smartphone launched
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra debuts in India with upgraded camera, fast charging, and powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. (Flipkart)

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Ultra in India, following its international debut. This new model boasts significant improvements in camera capabilities, charging speed, and processing power compared to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Key features include a 6.7-inch 1.5K 144Hz 10-bit OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Here's a detailed look at what the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Availability and Price in India

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is initially priced at Rs. 59,999, but customers can avail of a Rs. 5,000 discount as part of a limited-time offer, along with an additional Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount using ICICI Bank cards. The device will be available for purchase starting June 24th from Flipkart, motorola.in, and select offline stores. It comes in three colour options: Peach Fuzz, Nordic Wood, and Forest Grey.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Specs and Features 

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and offers a substantial 512GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Camera-wise, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 50MP front camera. Other notable features include IP68 water and dust resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Moto AI capabilities, and it runs on Android 14-based Hello UI out of the box. Motorola guarantees three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches for the device.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 12:58 IST
