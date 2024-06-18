Vivo Y58 5G set to launch in India on June 20: From price to specs and more- Here’s what to expect

Vivo has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y58 5G, in India. Scheduled for release on June 20, the device promises an array of features catering to modern smartphone users.

Vivo Y58 5G Colour Options

The upcoming Vivo Y58 5G will be available in two distinct colour options, as revealed in a teaser image by the company. Sporting a dual rear camera setup housed within a circular module, it includes LED flash capabilities alongside a ring flash, reminiscent of Vivo's previous Y200t model. The colour variants, Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue), echo the aesthetics seen in the Y200t lineup.

Vivo Y58 5G: Expected specs and Features

Speculations suggest that the Vivo Y58 5G will boast a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, offering up to 1,024nits peak brightness for vivid visuals. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, and might support Extended RAM functionality to optimise performance by utilising storage as additional RAM.

Photography enthusiasts can anticipate a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, while selfies may be captured with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is rumoured to come equipped with IP64-rated dust and water resistance, and storage options are expected to begin at 128GB, expandable up to 1TB.

In terms of endurance, the Vivo Y58 5G is set to pack a robust 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, ensuring extended usage periods. At 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 199 grams, the device aims to maintain a balance between power and portability. Additional features include dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and convenience.

With its imminent launch, the Vivo Y58 5G seeks to attract consumers with its blend of advanced technology and user-centric design, poised to compete in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.