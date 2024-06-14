 Motorola Razr 50 Series, Motorola S50 Neo launch date announced: Here’s all details about this smartphone | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 Series, Motorola S50 Neo launch date announced: Here's all details about this smartphone

Motorola Razr 50 Series and Motorola S50 Neo are launching on June 25 in China. Know what’s expected to be announced.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 14 2024, 15:42 IST
Motorola Razr 50 Series is debuting on June 25, check details. (Motorola)

Motorola is all set to launch its new generation of clamshell smartphones, the Razr 50 series. The smartphone has been in talks for a long time and now the launch date for the Motorola Razr 50 Series has finally been revealed. Alongside the Motorola Razr 50 Series, the company will also launch the Motorola S50 Neo in China. Check out the launch date, specs, features and more of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. 

Motorola Razr 50 Series and Motorola S50 Neo launch date

The Motorola Razr 50 Series and Motorola S50 Neo will debut on June 25, 2024. The official announcement was made by the company via a Weibo post. The launch event will start at 11:30 AM IST. However, the devices are currently launching in China and the India launch date is yet to be confirmed. Know more about what the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Series has in store for the users. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Razr 50 Series specs

According to leaks and rumours, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to feature a  6.9-inch pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch OLED cover display. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. For lasting performance, the Razr 50 is expected to be backed by a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.9-inch main OLED display and a 2-inch cover display. The smartphone will be likely powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and it is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery with 68W charging support.

Note that the specifications and features of the devices are based on leaks and rumours, therefore, take it with a pinch of salt as they only provide a glimpse of what is expected to be announced. However, in just a few days, Motorola will be revealing its new generation of foldable smartphones with upgrades and improvements. 

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 15:41 IST
