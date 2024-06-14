 iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale | Mobile News

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

The Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale has now started with great deals on smartphones such as iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2024, 08:34 IST
Icon
POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
1/6 1. POCO Unveils Green Variants: POCO introduces vibrant green variants of its popular models, POCO M6 5G and POCO C65, aiming to infuse more vibrancy into the lineup. These eye-catching additions will be available across all storage options exclusively on Flipkart, catering to the young, tech-savvy crowd.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. POCO M6 5G Highlights: The POCO M6 5G boasts a captivating Sky Dance design, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ for seamless performance. It features a 6.74" 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 50MP AI dual camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. POCO M6 5G Pricing and Offers: Priced competitively, the POCO M6 5G starts at INR 9,499, offering variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Additionally, Airtel prepaid users can avail of an exclusive offer of 50GB of extra data with their purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. POCO C65 Features: The POCO C65 impresses with its sleek design and notch-free water-drop display, offering a vibrant 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz screen. It excels in photography with a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for exceptional performance, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. POCO C65 Pricing and Offers: Available at attractive prices starting from INR 7,499, the POCO C65 provides variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Coupled with offers, it delivers both style and performance to consumers.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Enhanced User Experience: Both POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 prioritize user experience with features like fast charging, robust battery life, impressive camera setups, and immersive displays. These additions aim to cater to the preferences of modern smartphone users, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.   (Amazon)
iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
icon View all Images
Grab a huge discount on top smartphones during the Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale. (Flipkart)

Products included in this article

8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black
(1,662)
₹73,100 ₹79,900
Buy now

Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale: The Flipkart June Bonanza Sale is now live and it will continue till June 19. The sale is giving huge offers across several smartphones from top brands such as Apple, Poco, Motorola, and more. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your smartphone, then now is your chance to grab amazing deals on feature-filled smartphones and get them at a very reasonable price.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 73,100

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon

Top discount smartphones during Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale

 

iPhone 15: If you are waiting to buy the latest iPhone before the launch of the new iPhone 16 series then, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15. Originally, the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant. However, during the Flipkart sale, you can get it at a 17 percent discount which reduces the price to Rs.65999. To enjoy more benefits, you can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

Also read: iPhone 15 will not support Apple Intelligence

Poco F6:It is the newly launched Poco F-series smartphone which was introduced in the performance segment. Poco F6 is the first smartphone in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which gives powerful performance and AI features. Now, you can get the Poco F6 at an 11 percent discount which reduces the price from Rs.33999 to Rs.29999. You can also avail bank offers from selected banks.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: This smartphone was launched in Motorola's premium offering with powerful features and specifications. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor which gives it the ability to support AI. Additionally, it offers great camera capabilities with its 50MP rear and front camera. You can get Motorola Edge 50 Pro at Rs.29999 which is 18 percent less than the real price of Rs. 36999.

B0D37WRCP1-2

Also read: Realme GT 6 specs confirmed ahead of June 20 launch

Google Pixel 7a: The Pixel smartphone has received a significant price drop during the Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale. Originally, the Pixel 7a was available at Rs.43999. However, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.34999, giving you a 20 percent discount. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

B0CT3H9XWQ-3
B0CT3H9XWQ-3

Realme P1 5G: The company unveiled the new P-series smartphone specifically designed for GenZ users. Users can get the Realme P1 at huge discounts during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.20999. However, you can get it for a 23 percent discount which reduces the price of Realme P1 to Rs.15999. You can also avail bank and exchange offers.

B0D35V6J6N-4

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 08:34 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets