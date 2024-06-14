iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale: The Flipkart June Bonanza Sale is now live and it will continue till June 19. The sale is giving huge offers across several smartphones from top brands such as Apple, Poco, Motorola, and more. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your smartphone, then now is your chance to grab amazing deals on feature-filled smartphones and get them at a very reasonable price.

List of Best Selling Products

Top discount smartphones during Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale

iPhone 15: If you are waiting to buy the latest iPhone before the launch of the new iPhone 16 series then, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15. Originally, the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant. However, during the Flipkart sale, you can get it at a 17 percent discount which reduces the price to Rs.65999. To enjoy more benefits, you can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

Poco F6:It is the newly launched Poco F-series smartphone which was introduced in the performance segment. Poco F6 is the first smartphone in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which gives powerful performance and AI features. Now, you can get the Poco F6 at an 11 percent discount which reduces the price from Rs.33999 to Rs.29999. You can also avail bank offers from selected banks.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: This smartphone was launched in Motorola's premium offering with powerful features and specifications. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor which gives it the ability to support AI. Additionally, it offers great camera capabilities with its 50MP rear and front camera. You can get Motorola Edge 50 Pro at Rs.29999 which is 18 percent less than the real price of Rs. 36999.

Google Pixel 7a: The Pixel smartphone has received a significant price drop during the Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale. Originally, the Pixel 7a was available at Rs.43999. However, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.34999, giving you a 20 percent discount. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Realme P1 5G: The company unveiled the new P-series smartphone specifically designed for GenZ users. Users can get the Realme P1 at huge discounts during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.20999. However, you can get it for a 23 percent discount which reduces the price of Realme P1 to Rs.15999. You can also avail bank and exchange offers.

