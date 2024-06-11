Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India set for June 18: Price, specs and all details here

A new Motorola Edge 50 series smartphone is launching this month with upgraded specifications and features. Over the past few days, the company has been teasing the launch of Moto Edge 50 Ultra and now it has finally announced the official launch date of the smartphone. Motorola has been teasing multiple details and designs of the smartphone, increasing curiosity over what's coming with the “Ultra” variant of the Motorola Edge 50 series. Check out the confirmed Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date and expected specs.

Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date

Motorola recently confirmed the official launch date for Moto Edge 50 Ultra which is scheduled for June 18, 2024. The company shared an X post revealing the debut date, and the post said, “Imagine a limitless world with the #MotorolaEdge50Ultra, your pocket-sized AI art studio. The 100x AI Super Zoom captures every detail, while Smart Connect easily connects your devices. Launching 18 Jun @Flipkart, http://motorola.in & leading stores.”

With the brief announcement, it is confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by on-device AI features, making it more smarter and advanced. Know more about what's coming to the Moto Edge 50 Ultra.

Moto Edge 50 Ultra specs and features

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR 10+, and up to 2500 nits peak brightness. The display is expected to be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which also supports AI processing and provides similar performance as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra may feature a quad-camera setup which is expected to include a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with macro Samsung JN1 sensor and a 64MP portrait telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging support.

