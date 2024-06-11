 Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India set for June 18: Price, specs and all details here | Mobile News

Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India set for June 18: Price, specs and all details here

Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India is June 18, 2024. Know what’s coming ahead of the official launch announcement.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 11:18 IST
Icon
Motorola launches moto g04 - affordable 5G smartphone packs immersive display
Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India set for June 18: Price, specs and all details here
1/5 1. Design: Motorola's moto g04 has a sleek, lightweight design and vibrant acrylic glass finish. At just 7.99mm thin and 178g light, it's one of the slimmest and lightest in its segment. moto g04 price is Rs. 6,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and Rs. 7,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage). However, effective price with offer is Rs. 6,249.  (Flipkart)
image caption
2/5 2. Immersive Display: Enjoy seamless entertainment on the notchless 6.6" 90Hz IPS LCD display with punch-hole design and High Brightness mode, reaching 537 NITS. Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio quality, while Night mode improves visibility in low-light conditions for an immersive viewing experience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
3/5 3. Latest Android and Features: Dubbed by Motorola as India's most affordable smartphone with Android 14, moto g04 offers personalized, protected, and accessible features. It includes enhanced PIN security, Health Connect, and privacy updates, ensuring user privacy and safety with health and data privacy updates.  (Flipkart)
image caption
4/5 4. Performance: With built-in 8GB/4GB RAM expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost feature, UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking is seamless. The device offers storage options of 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB, and features a triple sim card slot for convenience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
5/5 5. Battery and Camera: A massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long-lasting usage. The IP52 water-repellent design and 16MP AI-powered camera with automatic AI enhancements capture beautiful photos. Features like Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller enhance photography experience. 
Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India set for June 18: Price, specs and all details here
icon View all Images
Moto Edge 50 Ultra specs, price, AI features and more revealed ahead of launch. (Flipkart)

A new Motorola Edge 50 series smartphone is launching this month with upgraded specifications and features. Over the past few days, the company has been teasing the launch of Moto Edge 50 Ultra and now it has finally announced the official launch date of the smartphone. Motorola has been teasing multiple details and designs of the smartphone, increasing curiosity over what's coming with the “Ultra” variant of the Motorola Edge 50 series. Check out the confirmed Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date and expected specs. 

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon- Flagship features teased ahead of launch- details

More about Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Forest Grey
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹88,790
Check details
See full Specifications

Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date

Motorola recently confirmed the official launch date for Moto Edge 50 Ultra which is scheduled for June 18, 2024. The company shared an X post revealing the debut date, and the post said, “Imagine a limitless world with the #MotorolaEdge50Ultra, your pocket-sized AI art studio. The 100x AI Super Zoom captures every detail, while Smart Connect easily connects your devices. Launching 18 Jun @Flipkart, http://motorola.in & leading stores.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at Rs.17,990

With the brief announcement, it is confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by on-device AI features, making it more smarter and advanced. Know more about what's coming to the Moto Edge 50 Ultra. 

Moto Edge 50 Ultra specs and features

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra is expected to feature a  6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR 10+, and up to 2500 nits peak brightness. The display is expected to be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which also supports AI processing and provides similar performance as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. 

Also read: Smartphones that will launch this week [June 2024]

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra may feature a quad-camera setup which is expected to include a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with macro Samsung JN1 sensor and a 64MP portrait telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a  4500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging support. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 11:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Moto Edge 50 Ultra launch date in India set for June 18: Price, specs and all details here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets