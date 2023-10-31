Motorola Edge 40 Neo review: The magic is in the curves

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is a mid-range smartphone that is packed with premium features and a curved display design that will lure you. I have had it for a week and as per my experience, once you start using a Moto smartphone it will be hard for you to switch to other brands due to the great performance it provides. You may well have guessed what I think about this smartphone from the description above. So, let me explain.

I have used the Motorola Edge 40 Neo exhaustively and I have much to say about it.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo design

When I first heard about the smartphone having a vegan leather back, I was not so sure that I would like the design. As it turned out, the material on the back was smooth and I found the hands-on experience to be quite impressive. However, I am sceptical about the durability of the leather back. I used the smartphone with the provided case but without it, the leather back might attract dust which may look bad in due course of time given the grimy conditions in Delhi.

Apart from its back design, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes in three impressive colors: Pantone Black, Pantone Caneel Bay, and Pantone Soothing Sea. I had the Pantone Caneel Bay model that has a bright blue color. Additionally, you'll see a large squared camera unit in which two camera lenses and a flashlight is present. The overall design of the smartphone is sleek and lightweight which we can count as a big advantage. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 23,999.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo display

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED Curved screen which looks impressive and showcases crisp colors when in sunlight. The display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate that will suit a fast-paced lifestyle.

The company claims it has 1300 nits peak brightness, which meets the expectations in real life under direct sunlight. The one thing that kept me hooked to the smartphone was its curved display. The viewing experience is just exceptional. I watched “Jaane Jaan” and “Gilmore Girls” on the smartphone and the colours it displayed were a visual delight.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo performance

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Octa-core Processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, which is decent for a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone runs on Android 13 and it promises 2 years operating system updates which means it will support the upcoming Android 14 and Android 15. Additionally, it will receive 3 years of security updates.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo manages everyday tasks swiftly such as social media, messaging, video calling, taking photos, etc.

I also played three games on the smartphone: BGMI, Call of Duty and Free Fire Max. In terms of gaming, the smartphone does slow down and that too for long periods of time. Additionally, I also noticed a slight heating while playing and charging. The overall performance in this area was average.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo camera

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 50 MP OIS main camera that captures sharp and detailed images. I used the camera in different lighting modes and I noticed that when there is optimum light in the area it manages to capture images with bright colors. The auto-enhance feature for the main camera sometimes did darken the colours and even the night mode camera rendered the image out of focus with blurred color tones.

On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP quad-pixel selfie camera which brings out the color tones in a natural and bright manner. The overall camera performance was excellent except for the night mode.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo battery life

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo supports a 5000mAh which seemed promising to me. In fact, with moderate usage, the smartphone requires only one time charge in a day. Gaming or streaming videos for even an hour will reduce the charge by about 8-10 percent.

The smartphone supports 68W fast charger which takes a little more than an hour to charge from 2-3 percent to 100 percent. The battery performance did manage to stand up to most of the things that I put it up to.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo verdict

While there are some areas of concern, mentioned above, my experience with the smartphone was quite good as it did the jobs that I asked it to quickly and efficiently. The battery life is convincing as it will give you hours of support. The camera captured mesmerizing pictures except for the night photography part. Another thing that appealed to me about the smartphone was its sleek and compact design. The smartphone is very easy to handle and the curved display is perfect for streaming.