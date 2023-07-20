New on iOS 17 - Siri can read web articles for you on your iPhone; know how

Apple has added new features to Siri in iOS 17. The software is expected to roll out to all eligible iPhones in September.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 13:46 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
Know how to get Siri to read web articles in iOS 17. (Unsplash)

Recently, Apple rolled out the public beta version of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 for iPhone users. Those who downloaded the software are now being able to use the new features, which were previewed during the WWDC 2023 event. iOS 17 launch, of the stable version, is expected in September, 2023. One new exciting iOS17 feature will enable Siri to read out to you! Sounds amazing, right?

The more exciting thing is that you can enable it on your iPhones and iPads. Siri will read aloud articles like an audiobook even when your phone is in locked position.

How this iOS 17 feature works

According to a MacRumors report, before activating the feature, keep the following points in mind:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Make sure you are using Apple's Safari when browsing webpages, or else it will not work on any other third-party browser.

2. Reader View compatibility is required for the webpage you want to read aloud to you. You can read almost all news items on Safari as it does not show any graphics, ads, or any additional content. Additionally, the page will automatically show which websites are “Reader Available”.

3. Make sure to tap on the individual article when there are more articles present in front of the webpage.

There are two ways to make Siri read your web article, check out the steps below:

Step 1:

Activate Siri by holding the side button on your iPhone (or top button on iPad), and then instruct Siri to "Read this to me". Alternatively, you can do the same by using a hands-free way just by saying, "Siri, read this to me." Do note that now, you don't have to say “Hey” to activate Siri.

By following this method, Siri will start to read and a media player will appear in the upper section of the screen, which will enable you to fast-forward, adjust the volume.

Step 2:

Tap on the “Aa” icon in the address bar to activate Siri. Afterwards, click the Listen to Page option. You will immediately hear Siri reading the page.

The only difference is that until you lock your device while Siri is reading, you won't be able to access the media control menu on the screen.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 13:29 IST
Home Mobile News New on iOS 17 - Siri can read web articles for you on your iPhone; know how
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets