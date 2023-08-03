Nokia 130, Nokia 150 unveiled! The '90s feature phone gets modern software; Check details

Nokia has brought the throwback phones back with new features. The company on Wednesday announced the updated feature phones Nokia 130 and 150.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 15:08 IST
Nokia 130 and Nokia 150 have been announced. Check features, specs, and more. (Nokia)
Is your smartphone too distracting and you need something to balance your digital time? Then we have found just the right solution for you as Nokia has brought the new version of the Nokia 130 and Nokia 150. It might give you flashbacks to the days when we used to play snake games and when life was easy. You must be thinking why this phone now when everyone is looking for a feature-filled smartphone? But this feature phone can help in many ways and, the most important of them is getting a digital break. Also, you can use it as your secondary phone when you need some rest from all the distractions, well except the snake game of course.

According to the Gizmodo report, the Nokia 130 and Nokia 150 were announced on Wednesday, August 2, by the company. As per Nokia, the hardware of the phone might be of an earlier generation but the software and specification are modern. Let's check what the Nokia phones have in store for us.

Nokia 150 specification

The Nokia 150 will be available in three colours. It features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a 1450 mAh removable battery. The battery gives a standby time of up to one month, claims the company. You can also listen to music and more through the preinstalled FM radio and bring back the retro fun. It comes with a 0.3-MP VGA camera. Additionally, with the help of a MicroSD card, you can store all your data on the phone. The phone can be charged with a micro USB.

Nokia 130 specifications

The Nokia 130 also supports a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a 1450 mAh removable battery. However, the does not include a camera so you'll have to use your smartphone for clicking pictures. Both phones include physical buttons with a 12-key number pad and navigational buttons to scroll and use the operating system. The navigation buttons are also known as Series 30 plus. Also, the phone includes a revamped version of the snake game which will keep you hooked. Nokia also believes that the phone will provide users with “hours of fun in store.”

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 14:36 IST
