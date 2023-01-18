 Nokia 3 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 3 4

    Nokia 3 4 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 13,690 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3 4 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,690
    64 GB
    6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    amazon
    ₹ 11,499 M.R.P. ₹13,999
    Nokia 3 4 Price in India

    Nokia 3 4 price in India starts at Rs.13,690. The lowest price of Nokia 3 4 is Rs.11,490 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 3 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • 03h 19m 22s
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • Fjord, Dusk, Charcoal
    • 160.9 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 81.9 %
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 3.4
    • February 20, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 30.0 s
    • Adreno 610
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    Nokia 3 4