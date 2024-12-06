Nothing launches iconic Snake game widget: Download, play, and challenge your high score now

Nothing has launched a nostalgic Snake game widget for its phones, offering users a fun way to play directly from their home screen with easy access. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 14:26 IST
Nothing has launched a Snake game widget for its phones, offering users a fun, nostalgic experience. (Nothing)

Nothing has launched a new widget that brings the classic Snake game to its phones. This widget is now available for download in India and can be accessed via the Play Store. Developed in collaboration with community members Rahul Janardhanan and Thomas Legendre, the Snake Game Widget aims to provide a nostalgic gaming experience directly on the home screen. Rahul Janardhanan has previously created widget concepts, while Thomas Legendre is known for his work on projects like Ear (web) and the Simone Glyph Game.

To download and play the Snake game, follow these steps:

1. Get the Widget: The Snake Game Widget is available for download through the Nothing Community Widgets app on the Play Store. Once installed, add the widget to your home screen. If the widget doesn't appear, updating the Nothing Launcher may help. Users with the Nothing OS 3 beta version might need to reboot their phones to activate it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. How to Play: 

  • Swipe in different directions to move the snake and collect food.
  • As your score increases, the snake's speed will also rise, adding a challenge to the game.
  • Double-tap to pause and check your high score.

The widget is available for all Nothing users in India. However, the widget comes in a single size (2×2), which some might find too small for comfortable gameplay. Nothing may offer more size options in the future.

Importantly, this widget doesn't require the Nothing OS 3.0 update to function, and it is not part of the OS 3.0 release. The second open beta update for Nothing OS 3.0 was recently rolled out for the Phone (2a), and the stable update is expected this month.

The Snake Game Widget is part of Nothing's broader initiative to feature community-driven widgets. The company has bundled these widgets into a single app on the Play Store, providing users with new ways to personalise their devices. Nothing is encouraging more community contributions, promising that the next great widget could come from its users.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 14:26 IST
