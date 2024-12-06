Nothing launches iconic Snake game widget: Download, play, and challenge your high score now

Nothing has launched a new widget that brings the classic Snake game to its phones. This widget is now available for download in India and can be accessed via the Play Store. Developed in collaboration with community members Rahul Janardhanan and Thomas Legendre, the Snake Game Widget aims to provide a nostalgic gaming experience directly on the home screen. Rahul Janardhanan has previously created widget concepts, while Thomas Legendre is known for his work on projects like Ear (web) and the Simone Glyph Game.

To download and play the Snake game, follow these steps:

1. Get the Widget: The Snake Game Widget is available for download through the Nothing Community Widgets app on the Play Store. Once installed, add the widget to your home screen. If the widget doesn't appear, updating the Nothing Launcher may help. Users with the Nothing OS 3 beta version might need to reboot their phones to activate it.

You may be interested in 8% OFF 8% OFF Nothing Phone 2a 256GB Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 34% OFF 34% OFF Nothing Phone 1 256GB Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 10R 5G Sierra Black

Sierra Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also read: Delhi air pollution: Shashi Tharoor spotted wearing Atovio Pebble. What is it and how it works

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

2. How to Play:

Swipe in different directions to move the snake and collect food.

As your score increases, the snake's speed will also rise, adding a challenge to the game.

Double-tap to pause and check your high score.

Also read: Handy tips for anyone getting started with photography: DSLR vs. mirrorless, how to choose, what to look for, and more

The widget is available for all Nothing users in India. However, the widget comes in a single size (2×2), which some might find too small for comfortable gameplay. Nothing may offer more size options in the future.

Importantly, this widget doesn't require the Nothing OS 3.0 update to function, and it is not part of the OS 3.0 release. The second open beta update for Nothing OS 3.0 was recently rolled out for the Phone (2a), and the stable update is expected this month.

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

The Snake Game Widget is part of Nothing's broader initiative to feature community-driven widgets. The company has bundled these widgets into a single app on the Play Store, providing users with new ways to personalise their devices. Nothing is encouraging more community contributions, promising that the next great widget could come from its users.