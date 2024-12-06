Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Delhi air pollution: Shashi Tharoor spotted wearing Atovio Pebble. What is it and how it works

Delhi air pollution: Shashi Tharoor spotted wearing Atovio Pebble. What is it and how it works

Tharoor was recently spotted wearing a new air-purifying device called the Atovio Pebble, made by an Indian company. Here's what it is.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 15:05 IST
Delhi air pollution: Shashi Tharoor spotted wearing Atovio Pebble. What is it and how it works
Shashi Thaoor with Atovio founders. (Shashi Tharoor/X)

Air quality in North India has been a significant concern, especially during the winter months, prompting people to take various measures to breathe better air. From purchasing air purifiers for their homes to buying cars equipped with built-in air purification systems, the focus on clean air is evident. But what can you do when you're outdoors in the open?

While walking, carrying an air purifier isn't practical—or is it? Surprisingly, it is, thanks to portable air purifiers. Shashi Tharoor, the current Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, has been an advocate of such devices. He has often been seen using gadgets that filter the air around him.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Tharoor was recently spotted wearing a new air-purifying device made by an Indian company. Previously, he was known to use a device called the AirTamer, particularly during Delhi's peak pollution season. However, when the AirTamer could no longer be charged, he switched to the Atovio Pebble—a made-in-India alternative that offers the same functionality at a more affordable price.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Handy tips for anyone getting started with photography: DSLR vs. mirrorless, how to choose, what to look for, and more

Shashi Tharoor Wearing Atovio Pebble—What Is It?

The Atovio Pebble is a compact personal air purifier described by the brand as a "personal air guardian." It is small enough to be worn around the neck and operates differently from traditional air purifiers. Instead of using filters to clean your surrounding air, it releases millions of anions to deal with the harmful pollutants in the surrounding air. This makes it ideal for daily commutes, walks, and other outdoor activities.

However, it does have its limitations. The device only purifies air within a radius of about 35 cubic feet. It takes approximately two hours to charge fully and offers a runtime of up to 20 hours.

Rated for over 500 charge cycles, the Pebble weighs just 30 grams and is made from ABS plastic. The box includes the air purifier, a neck lanyard for easy wear, and a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging.

Brand Claims That Atovio Pebble Was Tested At IIT Kanpur

The brand claims the Atovio Pebble has been tested at IIT Kanpur's National Aerosol Facility. These tests suggest the device can reduce the Air Quality Index (AQI) in its vicinity by targeting particles like PM2.5, PM10, and other nanoparticles.

Also Read: Motorola G35 5G India price, full specs leaked days before launch: All you need to know

Is It Expensive?

The Atovio Pebble is currently priced at 3,499 and comes in multiple colours. Unlike traditional air purifiers that require regular HEPA filter replacements, the Pebble is maintenance-free, making it a cost-effective solution.

Other Offerings from Atovio

Atovio has also announced other products, such as the Atovio Oasis, an air purifier designed to resemble a potted plant for seamless integration into home/office decor. Another product, the Atovio Blossom, features a playful design and comes in variants such as Luna the Cat, Hootie the Owl, Pixie the Pig, and Poco the Panda. These are aimed at children, with the brand ensuring they are safe for use in nurseries and around toddlers.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 13:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe
GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets