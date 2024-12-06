Delhi air pollution: Shashi Tharoor spotted wearing Atovio Pebble. What is it and how it works

Air quality in North India has been a significant concern, especially during the winter months, prompting people to take various measures to breathe better air. From purchasing air purifiers for their homes to buying cars equipped with built-in air purification systems, the focus on clean air is evident. But what can you do when you're outdoors in the open?

While walking, carrying an air purifier isn't practical—or is it? Surprisingly, it is, thanks to portable air purifiers. Shashi Tharoor, the current Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, has been an advocate of such devices. He has often been seen using gadgets that filter the air around him.

Tharoor was recently spotted wearing a new air-purifying device made by an Indian company. Previously, he was known to use a device called the AirTamer, particularly during Delhi's peak pollution season. However, when the AirTamer could no longer be charged, he switched to the Atovio Pebble—a made-in-India alternative that offers the same functionality at a more affordable price.

Shashi Tharoor Wearing Atovio Pebble—What Is It?

The Atovio Pebble is a compact personal air purifier described by the brand as a "personal air guardian." It is small enough to be worn around the neck and operates differently from traditional air purifiers. Instead of using filters to clean your surrounding air, it releases millions of anions to deal with the harmful pollutants in the surrounding air. This makes it ideal for daily commutes, walks, and other outdoor activities.

Many have been asking me about why I am no longer sporting an #AirTamer around my neck, especially with air pollution at its worst in Delhi these days. Quite simply, the device no longer could be charged. I have now discovered the #Atovio, a made-in-India alternative, which… pic.twitter.com/eTLCpgPF9i — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 6, 2024

However, it does have its limitations. The device only purifies air within a radius of about 35 cubic feet. It takes approximately two hours to charge fully and offers a runtime of up to 20 hours.

Rated for over 500 charge cycles, the Pebble weighs just 30 grams and is made from ABS plastic. The box includes the air purifier, a neck lanyard for easy wear, and a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging.

Brand Claims That Atovio Pebble Was Tested At IIT Kanpur

The brand claims the Atovio Pebble has been tested at IIT Kanpur's National Aerosol Facility. These tests suggest the device can reduce the Air Quality Index (AQI) in its vicinity by targeting particles like PM2.5, PM10, and other nanoparticles.

Is It Expensive?

The Atovio Pebble is currently priced at ₹3,499 and comes in multiple colours. Unlike traditional air purifiers that require regular HEPA filter replacements, the Pebble is maintenance-free, making it a cost-effective solution.

Other Offerings from Atovio

Atovio has also announced other products, such as the Atovio Oasis, an air purifier designed to resemble a potted plant for seamless integration into home/office decor. Another product, the Atovio Blossom, features a playful design and comes in variants such as Luna the Cat, Hootie the Owl, Pixie the Pig, and Poco the Panda. These are aimed at children, with the brand ensuring they are safe for use in nurseries and around toddlers.

