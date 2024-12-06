iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

Apple has released several public beta versions of iOS 18.2 in the past weeks, showcasing the functionalities of new upcoming features. Now, as we wait for the public rollout of the new iOS update, Apple has rolled out a release candidate version for iOS 18.2 confirming all the new features and fixes coming to the iPhones. The release highlighted new Apple Intelligence features that will come to iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. If you are also waiting for the public rollout then know what's new coming with the iOS 18.2 update.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch: Things to know about mid-range Apple AI powerhouse

iOS 18.2 release notes

Apple's release notes for iOS 18.2 showcased new features and improvements coming with the full rollout of the stable version. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iOS 18.2 update:

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max:

Image Playground: This is Apple's new AI-powered image generation tool which helps users generate artistic images in multiple styles and forms such as animation and illustration. Genmoji: This Apple Intelligence feature enables users to generate custom emojis based on text prompts. Newly generated emojis will be saved in the sticker drawer and can be used across devices with iCloud. ChatGPT support: iOS 18.2 will bring OpenAI's ChatGPT to iPhone which can be accessed via Siri and Writing Tools. ChatGPT users generate text, manage complex tasks, provide answers, and more, making iPhones smarter and more powerful. Image Wand and Visual Intelligence: These advanced AI features can be used to turn rough drawings into 3D images. Whereas, the Visual Intelligence feature will allow users to learn about places or documents which is placed in front of the camera. Mail: Apple is bringing categorisation to the Mail app allowing users to sort and prioritize cruel emails and messages.

Also read: iPhone Fold launch set for 2026? 5 key details you should not miss

Apart from these new features iOS 18.2 will be bringing several improvements and bug fixes, that will improve the overall smartphone experience. However, the official rollout date for iOS 18.2 is yet to be confirmed. It is expected that the update will be released soon as Apple makes the final changes and fixes to the update before public rollout.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!