Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

iOS 18.2 public release nearing as Apple rolls out the release candidate version, here’s everything new coming to the iPhone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 10:11 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 to bring Visual Intelligence for iPhone users: 5 ways to use it
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
1/6 Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.2 beta version which includes several new Apple Intelligence features including Visual Intelligence. This feature comes with advanced image recognition, enabling users to manage several tasks such as image search, text recognition, and more. However, before getting into details, note that it is an iPhone 16 series feature since it can be accessed using the new Camera Control button.  (HT Tech)
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
2/6 The first use case of Visual Intelligence is its ability to summarise and read-aloud text. To use this feature, users just have to click the picture of the hardcopy document, book, or any board. Once, the picture is clicked, users will be provided with options to summarise or read aloud. When using read read-aloud feature, it activates Siri which then analyses the image and provides users with an audio-book-like experience.   (Apple)
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
3/6 iOS 18.2 Visual Intelligence feature can also be used for Image search where users can ask questions or conduct browser searches. We have seen this similar feature in Android devices for over years now as Google Lens offers these similar capabilities. Users can capture images of objects, places, and other things and gain relevant information from the web.  (Apple)
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
4/6 The Visual Intelligence is also integrated with ChatGPT via the “Ask” feature when you click an image. Above discussed the search feature and now we will look at how the “Ask” feature works. Here users can ask questions via text prompts and the ChatGPT function will analyse the image and provide users with relevant responses. It is quite a useful feature as it reduces much hassle.  (Apple)
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
5/6 Visual Intelligence will also have augmented reality capabilities that can provide users with real-time business information such as ratings, images, contact info, etc. Users just have to point their Visual Intelligence camera to the business placed in front of them and it will instantly gather all the required information.  (Bloomberg)
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
6/6 Lastly, iPhone 16 users can also take advantage of Visual Intelligence features for math problem-solving. They just have to capture the image of the sum or problem and use the “Ask” feature to prompt ChatGPt to solve the problem. Therefore, it could be a useful feature for students.  (Apple)
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features
icon View all Images
Apple to roll out iOS 18.2 update this month, know about the upcoming AI features. (HT Tech)

Apple has released several public beta versions of iOS 18.2 in the past weeks, showcasing the functionalities of new upcoming features. Now, as we wait for the public rollout of the new iOS update, Apple has rolled out a release candidate version for iOS 18.2 confirming all the new features and fixes coming to the iPhones. The release highlighted new Apple Intelligence features that will come to iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. If you are also waiting for the public rollout then know what's new coming with the iOS 18.2 update. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch: Things to know about mid-range Apple AI powerhouse

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details

iOS 18.2 release notes

Apple's release notes for iOS 18.2 showcased new features and improvements coming with the full rollout of the stable version. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iOS 18.2 update:

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max: 

  1. Image Playground: This is Apple's new AI-powered image generation tool which helps users generate artistic images in multiple styles and forms such as animation and illustration. 
  2. Genmoji: This Apple Intelligence feature enables users to generate custom emojis based on text prompts. Newly generated emojis will be saved in the sticker drawer and can be used across devices with iCloud.
  3. ChatGPT support: iOS 18.2 will bring OpenAI's ChatGPT to iPhone which can be accessed via Siri and Writing Tools. ChatGPT users generate text, manage complex tasks, provide answers, and more, making iPhones smarter and more powerful. 
  4. Image Wand and Visual Intelligence: These advanced AI features can be used to turn rough drawings into 3D images. Whereas, the Visual Intelligence feature will allow users to learn about places or documents which is placed in front of the camera. 
  5. Mail: Apple is bringing categorisation to the Mail app allowing users to sort and prioritize cruel emails and messages. 

Also read: iPhone Fold launch set for 2026? 5 key details you should not miss

Apart from these new features iOS 18.2 will be bringing several improvements and bug fixes, that will improve the overall smartphone experience. However, the official rollout date for iOS 18.2 is yet to be confirmed. It is expected that the update will be released soon as Apple makes the final changes and fixes to the update before public rollout. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 10:11 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details
Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets