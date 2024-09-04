Nothing may soon launch two new smartphones: Here’s everything we know

This year, the UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing made some crucial announcements as it launched the first affordable smartphone, the Phone 2a. Just after a few months of launch, we also saw a “Plus” variant of Nothing Phone 2a with a different finish and upgraded features. On the other hand, its sub-brand, CMF also announced its first mid-range smartphone which gained much popularity in the segments.

Now, fans are waiting for the Nothing Phone 3 smartphone, however, the launch seems to be delayed. In good news, GizmoChina recently spotted two Nothing smartphones having different model numbers, showcasing an imminent launch, know what's coming ahead.

Two Nothing smartphones launching soon

According to a GizmoChina report, Nothing is expected to launch two new smartphones. The smartphones under the brands with model numbers A059 and A059P were spotted in the IMEI database. The “P” in the later model number represents the “Plus” variant similar to the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. Although the publication highlighted that it's unsure if the smartphones will launch under CMF or Nothing branding, however, it's sure that a new smartphone from the brand will be coming soon to the market.

Apart from the model numbers, no other information regarding the moniker name, specifications, processor, etc was revealed. It is expected that the smartphone may not launch anytime soon, and it would take about 3 to 4 months to know what Nothing has planned for its future launches.

While the specifications and features of the smartphone are unknown, it is suspected that the “Plus” will include better hardware than the standard variant. However, we will know more about the smartphones at the certification and listings start to come forward revealing greater details about the smartphone.

It is possible that the Nothing Phone 3 may finally debut, although earlier it was reported that the new generation smartphone will be launched in 2025 with some AI innovations. Therefore, we will have to wait to see how Nothing plans to introduce its new lineup or generation of smartphones.

