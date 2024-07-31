Nothing Phone 2a Plus launching in India today: Design, chipset, and more officially revealed

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is launching in India today (July 31) after weeks of speculation and some major upgrades. Ahead of the launch, Nothing has officially revealed the design of the smartphone which looks quite similar to the current Nothing Phone 2a. However, it has a new silver colour variant which makes the smartphone look attractive. Know more about what the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will look like ahead of the India launch.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus may launch in India soon: Check out what we know so far

More about Nothing Phone 2a Plus Nothing Phone 2a Plus 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a Plus design

Nothing shared a post on the X platform revealing the first look of the anticipated Phone 2a Plus. While the image does not reveal much about the smartphone, however, we can clearly see the back panel design. The back of the smartphone showcases a dual-tone design with a silver finish and horizontally placed rear cameras which are aligned similarly to the Nothing Phone 2a.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

While the smartphone looks exactly the same as the Phone 2a, it is expected that Nothing may introduce new colourways and specifications. Additionally, the smartphone has its signature Glyph interface feature which comes with several functionality options. Know what is expected at today's Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus launching on July 31: Specifications, features and everything you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus was confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with an upgraded 50MP dual camera setup along with a 50MP front-facing camera. We may also see a 5000mAh battery that will support a 50W charging speed.

Also read: Nothing, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, Realme and more smartphones launching in India this week

While the upgrade might not seem very incremental, it is expected to be announced in the performance and gaming segment to rival other mid-range smartphones. Today, on July 31, Nothing will officially announce the Nothing Phone 2a Plus revealing all the intricacies of the smartphone. The smartphone has already gained a fanbase as the Nothing Phone 2a was a major hit when it was launched in March. Now, we will have to wait a few more hours to know what's coming.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!