Nothing Phone 2a Plus may launch in India soon: Check out what we know so far

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to debut soon in India with greater specs and features. Know what is expected ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jul 18 2024, 13:04 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus may launch soon, know what’s coming. (HT Tech)

UK-based smartphone company, Nothing recently launched its affordable smartphone, the Phone 2a. The smartphone was a major success for the company with its impressive design, performance and camera. Now, the Nothing is rumoured to launch a new model under the Phone 2a series which is expected to be the “Plus” version of the smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus also appeared in the  UAE's TDRA certification and BIS certification of India, confirming the speculation. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition launched in India: All details about new variant

Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch

Nothing recently shared a post from its official X (formerly Twitter) account which was only a “+” sign. The post gained much attention as X users were curious about what Nothing was planning. While fans have been waiting for the Nothing Phone 3 to be launched, a new rumour suggested that the company is going to launch the Nothing Phone 2a Plus smartphone globally soon. Additionally, the smartphone also appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification site which revealed the moniker's name being “Phone 2a Plus”. Later, a similar model was also spotted on India's BIS certification. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone (2a) gets a major camera upgrade: Here's what's new in the April update

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a model number A142P and it is expected to launch soon in India. As of now, the company is quite secretive about the product, however, it is continuously teasing a Pokémon and the “+” sign, hinting towards its imminent launch. Since it will be the “Plus” variant of the Nothing Phone 2a, it is expected that the smartphone will be priced higher and may come with upgraded specifications and features. 

However, not many details about the smartphone have been revealed, therefore, we will have to wait for the official announcement to know what Nothing has in store for the users. Let's have a look at what Nothing Phone 2a has in store to understand what's new coming with the “Plus” model.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Review

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor. Therefore, with the Plus variant, we may get a different chipset for enhanced performance. The Phone 2a features a 50 MP dual camera system along with a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 13:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets