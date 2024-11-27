Nothing Phone 3 spotted on Geekbench listing: Here’s everything we know so far

Nothing Phone 3 was spotted with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset in the recent Geekbench database.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 27 2024, 15:10 IST
Nothing Phone 3 spotted on Geekbench listing
Nothing Phone 3 launch is expected soon, here’s everything we know so far. (Representative image) (Nothing)

In July 2024, the UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing was expected to launch its third generation of flagship smartphone. However, later the company confirmed that they had been facing some delays in launching the device. Now after months of waiting, the Nothing Phone 3 has started to make headlines as it was recently spotted on several listings including the Geekbench testing. Therefore, we were lucky to gather some crucial details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. Know what the new generation Nothing flagship has to offer. 

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 expected to launch in India soon: Check specs, features and more

More about Nothing Phone 3
Nothing Phone 3
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹42,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 performance 

Nothing Phone 3 was recently spotted in the Geekbench listing with the model number Nothing A059. In the listing, several performance specifications of the smartphone were revealed, giving us a glimpse of what Nothing may announce during the launch. Reportedly, the Phone 3 is expected to be powered by an 8-core processor which is expected to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The processor performance cores managed to achieve 1149 on the single-core and 2,813 on the multi-core test. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: If Narayana Murthy had asked me to jump off a cliff … I would have

Its performance and efficiency cores revealed that the processor boosts a 2.5GHz prime core, three 2.4GHz performance cores, and four 1.8GHz efficiency cores. The listing also revealed that the smartphone may come with 8GB RAM. However, it may also offer a 12GB RAM option similar to the Nothing Phone 2a. While the internal storage was not revealed, it is expected to offer up to 512Gb storage. 

Nothing Phone 3 rumours

Reports suggest that with the upcoming flagship launch, Nothing may announce two models, Phone 3 and Phone 3 Pro as spotted in the  IMEI database. The standard Phone 3 may feature a 6.5-inch screen, whereas the Phone 3 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch display. For performance, the smartphone may launch with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset for standard and Pro models.

Also read: iPhone 16 banned. Indonesia says NO to Apple because...

Since Nothing Phone 3 will be the company's flagship model, it is expected to be priced around Rs.50000. For reference, the Phone 2 was launched in India at Rs.49999. However, the price for Phone 3 Pro is yet to be determined.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 15:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3 spotted on Geekbench listing: Here’s everything we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets