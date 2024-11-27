Nothing Phone 3 spotted on Geekbench listing: Here’s everything we know so far

In July 2024, the UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing was expected to launch its third generation of flagship smartphone. However, later the company confirmed that they had been facing some delays in launching the device. Now after months of waiting, the Nothing Phone 3 has started to make headlines as it was recently spotted on several listings including the Geekbench testing. Therefore, we were lucky to gather some crucial details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. Know what the new generation Nothing flagship has to offer.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 expected to launch in India soon: Check specs, features and more

More about Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 3 Silver

Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 performance

Nothing Phone 3 was recently spotted in the Geekbench listing with the model number Nothing A059. In the listing, several performance specifications of the smartphone were revealed, giving us a glimpse of what Nothing may announce during the launch. Reportedly, the Phone 3 is expected to be powered by an 8-core processor which is expected to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The processor performance cores managed to achieve 1149 on the single-core and 2,813 on the multi-core test.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: If Narayana Murthy had asked me to jump off a cliff … I would have

Its performance and efficiency cores revealed that the processor boosts a 2.5GHz prime core, three 2.4GHz performance cores, and four 1.8GHz efficiency cores. The listing also revealed that the smartphone may come with 8GB RAM. However, it may also offer a 12GB RAM option similar to the Nothing Phone 2a. While the internal storage was not revealed, it is expected to offer up to 512Gb storage.

Nothing Phone 3 rumours

Reports suggest that with the upcoming flagship launch, Nothing may announce two models, Phone 3 and Phone 3 Pro as spotted in the IMEI database. The standard Phone 3 may feature a 6.5-inch screen, whereas the Phone 3 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch display. For performance, the smartphone may launch with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset for standard and Pro models.

Also read: iPhone 16 banned. Indonesia says NO to Apple because...

Since Nothing Phone 3 will be the company's flagship model, it is expected to be priced around Rs.50000. For reference, the Phone 2 was launched in India at Rs.49999. However, the price for Phone 3 Pro is yet to be determined.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!