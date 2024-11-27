Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 expected to launch in India soon: Check specs, features and more

Tecno is preparing to launch its latest foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2, in India soon after their global unveiling in September. While the official launch date has not yet been confirmed, reports suggest that the Indian release could take place in the first week of December.

According to sources (via 91Mobiles), the new foldables will arrive between December 2nd and 6th, bringing advanced features to the Indian market. The devices are expected to carry the same specifications as their global counterparts, offering a premium foldable experience at a more accessible price.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is designed with a robust aerospace-grade hinge. It features a 7.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED display on the inside, complemented by a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen on the outside, both supporting a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, the device comes with 24GB of RAM (12GB extended) and 512GB of internal storage. The triple rear camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 2x optical zoom portrait lens, and an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it boasts dual 32MP front cameras. The 5750mAh battery supports both 70W wired and 15W wireless charging, while the device runs on HiOS based on Android 14, with the option to upgrade to Android 16. Additional features include Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6E, and IP54-rated dust and water resistance.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G, on the other hand, offers a more compact flip design. It sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED internal display with a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate and a 3.64-inch AMOLED external screen. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity D8020 chipset, the V Flip 2 comes with 16GB of RAM (8GB extended) and 256GB of storage. The camera system includes dual 50MP sensors on the rear and a 32MP front camera with PDAF and flash for clearer selfies. The 4720mAh battery supports 70W wired charging. Running on HiOS based on Android 14, the device also includes TECNO AI tools and TÜV Blue Light-certified screens for enhanced eye comfort.

With 5G capabilities, dual SIM support, and a choice of colors including Travertine Green and Moondust Grey, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 are expected to cater to foldable enthusiasts in India. The official launch will reveal the final pricing and availability details.