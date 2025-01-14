Nothing Phone 3 to launch in early 2025, CEO Carl Pei’s leaked email confirms: Details

There’s finally word about the anticipated launch of the Nothing Phone 3. Here's what we know.

It has been quite some time since Nothing last launched a flagship phone. The previous flagship device, the Nothing Phone 2, was released back in July 2023. Last year, the company forayed into new segments— with the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, alongside the CMF Phone 1. However, these devices were evidently not as powerful as the Nothing Phone 2 and lacked the same design finesse. 

Now, there's finally word about the anticipated launch of the Nothing Phone 3. This is because an email leaked by veteran industry tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks on X), reveals that Nothing's next flagship is scheduled for a Q1 2025 launch, indicating the phone will likely arrive before the end of March 2025.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 3 Launching Soon

The email mentions the Nothing Phone 3 as a "landmark smartphone launch" and said that it will “introduce breakthrough innovations in user interface, taking our first step toward our Al- powered platform.”

Given that Carl Pei mentioned Q1, the Nothing Phone 3 could launch in just a few months, marking a long-awaited release since the Nothing Phone 2 debuted nearly a year and a half ago in July 2023.

What Carl Pei Said, Per Leaked Email

Furthermore, Pei highlighted in the email that Nothing has prioritised smartphones as its primary focus, recognising their status as the most widely used consumer product globally. He noted that building a strong foundation in this area was critical, and so far (before 2025) it has managed to beat the odds.

Reflecting on 2024, Pei said that it was an important year for scaling and succeeding as a team. “It was all about scaling, and we succeeded as a team. We became the fastest-growing brand in the smartphone and audio industries,” he said.

Further, the company has also expanded its software and camera hardware divisions by 50%, which will help the company with its future launches.

