Nothing Phone 3a series launch: 3 upgrades we expect to see

The Nothing Phone 3a series is reportedly set to include two devices: the Nothing Phone 3 and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, with the launch confirmed for March 4. This series will be a direct successor to last year's Nothing Phone 2a and is expected to bring a slew of upgrades, particularly on the hardware front. Leaks suggest improvements in optics, a brand-new camera button, and an upgraded chipset. A slew of details about the phone have already surfaced. Here's what we know about the rumoured upgrades.

Nothing Phone 3a Series To Feature An iPhone 16-Like Camera Button

Nothing has already teased the device on X (formerly Twitter) with the tagline "Your second memory, one click away," accompanied by an abstract image of the phone's side profile. The image reveals a new button positioned just below the power button. Reports suggest this could be similar to the camera control button on the iPhone 16. Given the marketing tagline and teaser image, it does appear to be a camera-centric hardware addition.

This button could serve as a quick way to launch the camera app and might function as a shutter button for capturing photos and videos. However, Nothing has yet to confirm its exact functionality.

Nothing Phone 3a To Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset

Android Headlines' report suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

The device is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity is rumoured to be 5,000mAh with support for 45W fast charging. We think if these specifications hold true, the Nothing Phone 3a would be a big upgrade over its predecessor.

Camera Upgrades: Telephoto Lens Coming?

The Nothing Phone 2a featured a dual-camera setup comprising a wide and an ultra-wide lens. However, the Nothing Phone 3a series is rumoured to introduce a dedicated telephoto sensor, marking a notable addition to the lineup.

Leaks suggest the camera system will include: 50MP main camera, 50MP 2x telephoto camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera

It goes without saying but a telephoto lens makes sense, as users tend to zoom in more often than they zoom out. Additionally, telephoto lenses are excellent for capturing natural-looking portraits. If this rumour turns out to be true, it would be a major upgrade for photography enthusiasts.

It is also worth noting that Nothing has already teased the new camera module, and from the images, it appears that the phone will indeed feature three sensors.