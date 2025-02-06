Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ChatGPT Search is becoming the biggest nightmare for Google with this new feature update- All details

ChatGPT Search is now available to everyone, which means users do not have to sign in to access its features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Feb 06 2025, 09:54 IST
ChatGPT Search brings a new feature to expand its user base, check details.

ChatGPT Search made a big debut in October 2024 as a rival to Google Search. Now, OpenAI is slowly expanding its user base by increasing its availability for different tier users. Earlier, ChatGPT Search was only available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, later, in December, it expanded the web search to free-tier users. Now, OpenAI has rolled out a new update where users do not have to sign in to access the ChatGPT search. Therefore, the AI-powered search is now available for everyone to use for free or any sign-in requirements. Know more about how OpenAI is smartly winning hearts over Google Search. 

ChatGPT Search is now available to everyone

OpenAI shared an X post revealing that its new ChatGPT Search model is now available to use for everyone. In a new update, the company has removed the sign-in interface, making the search more accessible to users. The post consisted of a screenshot of the ChatGPT Search interface along with a caption that said, “ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on http://chatgpt.com — no sign-up required.” Removing the sign-in interface could be a smart move, as it could become a great alternative to other web browsers. 

Additionally, users who hesitate to sign up for the browser can also take advantage, as they do not have to put in their details, emails, or any other information to use the ChatGPT Search. While the search is available to everyone, some of the features are still limited to users who have signed up for the browser. Therefore, users can not access personalised conversations and memory features. However, the ChatGPT Search can effectively provide users with relevant search options, AI summaries with web sources, images, ratings, map directions, and more.

OpenAI lawsuit: HT, Indian Express, NDTV join ANI to fight against ChatGPT creator

Apart from the free users, the ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have exclusive benefits such as Advanced Voice Mode, up-to-date information, more accurate results and others, making it a serious competition to browsers such as Google or Bing. Therefore, if you have not tested the ChatGPT Search yet, then now may be the time to explore other browsers for an effective browsing experience.

06 Feb, 09:54 IST
