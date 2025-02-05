iPhone 15 takes the first spot in world’s best-selling smartphone list of 2024- All details

In 2024, we witnessed some revolutionary smartphone launches as AI took centre stage. While AI became one of the most crucial factors in winning buyers' hearts, there is one such smartphone which won hearts without the advanced technology, but for simply offering powerful performance, promising camera performance and more. Yes, I am talking about the iPhone 15 model which became the world's best-selling smartphone of 2024 followed by some of the latest iPhone 16 Pro models. Know more about the popular smartphones of 2024.

Also read: Caviar launched most expensive iPhone 16 Pro series with 24k gold- All details

You may be interested in 17% OFF 17% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

World's best-selling smartphone of 2024

According to a Canalys report, the iPhone 15 again takes the top spot for the best-selling smartphone of 2024, contributing to Apple's 3% of global sales in 2024. Earlier, Counterpoint highlighted a similar score, making Apple phones popular among users. Apart from 2023 iPhone models, the iPhone 16 series also made it to the list with iPhone 16 Pro Max securing second place with iPhone 16 Pro and the vanilla iPhone 16 securing the top 10 position in the list.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apart from the latest iPhone models, the iPhone 15 Pro Max secured the third position in the world's best-selling smartphone of 2024. Apart from the Apple iPhone, we can also see some of the Samsung A series smartphones and the Galaxy S24 Ultra also appearing on the list with 9th position. Therefore, it was highlighted that Apple could sustain 18% of the market share with 225.9 million units of iPhones sold worldwide, followed by Samsung and Xiaomi, with 18% and 14% of the market share, making them the top 3 OEMs of 2024.

Also read: iPhone 16 sales report highlights Apple's financial troubles- Know how consumer behaviour has changed

Talking about the top 5 smartphone brands, TRANSSION and OPPO took the fourth and fifth spot on the list, showcasing a major market share in global markets. This data also showcases the growing demand for premium smartphones in the world. Despite being heavy on pockets, the top iPhone models made it to the list. Very few Samsung mid-rangers made it to the list, showcasing a major market shift and consumer behaviour over the years.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!