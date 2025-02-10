Nothing Phone 3a series to be manufactured in Chennai, set for India launch on March 4
Nothing has announced that its upcoming Phone 3a series will be manufactured in India at its Chennai facility, with a launch scheduled for March 4.
Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand led by Carl Pei, has confirmed that its upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series will be manufactured in India. The company, known for its innovative designs, plans to release the new mid-range phones in India and global markets soon. These devices are set to replace the Nothing Phone 2a series, which debuted last year. Early reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a series may feature a dedicated button, enabling users to quickly launch the camera, similar to the functionality found in Apple's iPhone 16 series.
Nothing Phone 3a Series: Production at Chennai Facility
The production of the Nothing Phone 3a series will take place at the company's Chennai facility, where over 500 employees work, with women making up 95 percent of the workforce. While there is no official statement on whether the phones manufactured in India will be exported to other countries, the series will be available in various markets.
Nothing, which has reached significant milestones, recently surpassed 7 million units sold globally and crossed the $1 billion mark in lifetime revenue. The company also operates 7,000 retail stores and 300 service centers across India, ensuring a wide reach for its products.
As for the specifications of the Nothing Phone 3a, rumours point to the series consisting of the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. While details about the Pro model remain unclear, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The phone is likely to have a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. Additionally, it is said to have a 32MP front camera for selfies.
The Nothing Phone 3a is also anticipated to come with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging. The series is expected to launch on March 4, and the devices will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart and select retail outlets.
