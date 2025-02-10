Oppo Find X8 Mini may launch in March with new alert button: Here’s what to expect

A recent leak has provided insights into Oppo's upcoming flagship series, revealing details about the Find X8 Mini. The leak suggests that the device will introduce a new alert button, replacing the traditional Alert Slider. Reports indicate that Oppo might unveil this compact smartphone alongside the Find X8 Ultra in March 2025.

Find X8 Mini: Key Features and Changes

The Find X8 Mini is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and narrow bezels. The device will likely introduce a remappable alert button, similar to the Action Button on recent iPhone models. This button may support multiple functions, including launching the camera and toggling silent mode.

You may be interested in 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme 9 5G SE Starry Glow

Starry Glow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: OnePlus to bring an iPhone-like Action button by replacing a 3-stage button- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On the rear, the device could house a 50MP ultra-slim periscope telephoto camera. Other expected features include a short-focus optical fingerprint scanner and wireless fast charging. However, these specifications are based on leaks, and the final design and features might differ.

Also read: Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset appears on Geekbench - All details

Find X8 Ultra: Expected Specifications

Oppo is also working on the Find X8 Ultra, which is expected to bring notable hardware upgrades. Reports suggest that it will include a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide IMX882 sensor, and a 50MP IMX906 periscope telephoto lens. The 6X periscope zoom may see an upgrade with a 50MP IMX882 sensor, improving upon the previous model.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition to launch on February 13 as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite phone- Details

The Find X8 Ultra might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging. It is also expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a flat display, and an IP68/IP69 rating for durability.

Expected Launch Timeline

Both the Find X8 Mini and Find X8 Ultra are rumoured to launch in March 2025. Oppo has yet to confirm these details, so further updates may provide clarity on the specifications and availability of these devices.