Galaxy F16 could be Samsung’s next budget smartphone in India: What to expect

Samsung, now after the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series, consisting of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, is preparing for the launch of a brand-new budget-centric smartphone in India, which could namely be the Galaxy F16. Multiple reports have surfaced recently stating that the phone is expected to launch in India soon, and MySmartPrice has revealed that it has spotted the same device on the Google Play Supported Devices list, which suggests that the launch could be imminent in India. Here's all you need to know about the Galaxy F16 based on reports so far.

Galaxy F16 spotted on Google Play Device List

MySmartPrice has spotted what is believed to be the Galaxy F16, with the smartphone model number SM-E166P. The listing shows the phone with the Galaxy F16 5G name. Thus, this strongly indicates that Samsung will end up choosing this brand name for the handset.

Having said that, it remains to be seen when the smartphone eventually launches in the country. Currently, there has been no indication from Samsung regarding the launch date. It is also worth noting that a Samsung microsite has already gone live on Flipkart, which hints at a new Galaxy F-series smartphone coming to India.

Galaxy F16 expected specifications

Based on multiple reports so far, including exciting Geekbench listings, the Galaxy F16 could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM. The storage could be 128GB, with options up to 256GB, and there may also be a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage.

Coming to the software, MySmartPrice states that the handset could get Android 14 out of the box.

