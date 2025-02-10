OnePlus to bring an iPhone-like Action button by replacing a 3-stage button- All details

OnePlus and Oppo to bring a new iPhone-like multi-purpose button, here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 16:05 IST
OnePlus to bring an iPhone-like Action button by replacing a 3-stage button- All details
Check out what Oppo and OnePlus have planned to replace its signature 3-stage button. (OnePlus)

OnePlus and Oppo are such brands that instantly became famous for introducing a 3-stage button to manage Ring, Vibrate, and Mute functionality without even unlocking the device. Now, this revolutionary button is set to be replaced with a new iPhone-like Action button which will manage several smartphone shortcuts. iPhone Action Button is currently one of the most popular features which several brands have been adopting. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are rumoured to join the race with a new press-type button. Know what's in store for these Chinese-based smartphone brands and what we expect to see in upcoming weeks. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 Mini launch soon: Camera specs tipped ahead of launch

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,998
Buy now
24% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹15,980Original price:₹20,999
Buy now

OnePlus new press-type button

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo (via 91Mobiles) claiming that OnePlus and Oppo may replace the 3-stage button with a press-type button similar to the iPhone's Action Button. While the tipster did not reveal the smartphone's name, it is expected that the upcoming smartphone may come with this major change. This new button is expected to provide users with custom functionalities for shortcuts such as putting the phone on silent/vibrate/ring, activating the camera app, turning on the flashlight, and others. This could be a smart move as a multi-purpose button could be more beneficial than a 3-stage button. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here's when the thinnest foldable is launching

However, OnePlus is also known for replacing its alert slider quite a few times and it is no surprise if the company is planning to experiment with the iPhone-like Action button. After Dynamic Island, the Action Button was one of the most popular features of the Apple iPhone and now the camera control button is being popularised as many brands are integrating these similar features. As of now, we are yet to know which OnePlus or Oppo smartphone will feature the new press-type button. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more months. As of now, the Oppo Find N5 aka the OnePlus Open 2 is set to release in China. However, as of now, there is no such sign of a new multi-purpose button.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 16:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus to bring an iPhone-like Action button by replacing a 3-stage button- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider
Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets