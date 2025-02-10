OnePlus to bring an iPhone-like Action button by replacing a 3-stage button- All details

OnePlus and Oppo are such brands that instantly became famous for introducing a 3-stage button to manage Ring, Vibrate, and Mute functionality without even unlocking the device. Now, this revolutionary button is set to be replaced with a new iPhone-like Action button which will manage several smartphone shortcuts. iPhone Action Button is currently one of the most popular features which several brands have been adopting. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are rumoured to join the race with a new press-type button. Know what's in store for these Chinese-based smartphone brands and what we expect to see in upcoming weeks.

Also read: OnePlus 13 Mini launch soon: Camera specs tipped ahead of launch

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

OnePlus new press-type button

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo (via 91Mobiles) claiming that OnePlus and Oppo may replace the 3-stage button with a press-type button similar to the iPhone's Action Button. While the tipster did not reveal the smartphone's name, it is expected that the upcoming smartphone may come with this major change. This new button is expected to provide users with custom functionalities for shortcuts such as putting the phone on silent/vibrate/ring, activating the camera app, turning on the flashlight, and others. This could be a smart move as a multi-purpose button could be more beneficial than a 3-stage button.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here's when the thinnest foldable is launching

However, OnePlus is also known for replacing its alert slider quite a few times and it is no surprise if the company is planning to experiment with the iPhone-like Action button. After Dynamic Island, the Action Button was one of the most popular features of the Apple iPhone and now the camera control button is being popularised as many brands are integrating these similar features. As of now, we are yet to know which OnePlus or Oppo smartphone will feature the new press-type button. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more months. As of now, the Oppo Find N5 aka the OnePlus Open 2 is set to release in China. However, as of now, there is no such sign of a new multi-purpose button.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!