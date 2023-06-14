OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey launched in India; offers unique design element

Finally, a smartphone model where no two handsets will ever look the same. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, a region-exclusive colourway edition with a unique design element.

This brand-new smartphone brings all the positives of the OnePlus 11 5G, including its industry-first Hasselblad camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and 16 GB RAM with an advanced RAM management system for extreme gaming.

What makes the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey unique?

The USP of the limited edition Marble Odyssey variant is that no other OnePlus 11 5G will look the same as yours. The rear of the phone is made out of a rare microcrystalline rock material that resembles marble – a raw “visual texture” of rocks formed by crystals that are too small to be seen even with the naked eye.

Every part of the smartphone's creation, from the material used to (chemical) treatment processing, is a “first” for the smartphone industry. The rear is ultra-smooth and it feels like touching a polished piece of marble-like rock, the company said in a statement.

How was the Marble Odyssey created?

Experts at the OnePlus labs laboured for more than a year before they finalised the unique, marble-like material for the application and mass production on these smartphones.

The creation of every single piece of that material involved 9 complex steps in the production process. After this, it was closely examined by hand and not every piece created made the cut for the final application stage, OnePlus statement revealed.

Due to unique demands and production difficulties, the production process had to be built from the ground up. For example, the yield rate of the marble-like rear was 25 per cent of the original glass back; that of the final is rated at 50 per cent compared to non-limited-edition counterparts.

Why buy the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey?

The OnePlus 11 5G has created a niche for itself as a high-performance smartphone with a great camera that spells true excellence in photography. It comes with the industry-first Hasselblad camera system in a smartphone that promises extraordinary photographs with a 50-megapixel camera, a massive 1/1.56” sensor size and a large ƒ/1.8 aperture, the company says.

The smartphone's performance is fast, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which will offer faster CPU (35 % improvement) and GPU (25 % improvement) speeds while switching between different apps, streaming or downloading content.

The OnePlus 11 5G in the Marble Odyssey colourway has a distinctive look and allows users to experience a heightened sense of individuality, OnePlus revealed.

Marble Odyssey edition comes in customised packaging with Marble Odyssey edition SIM tray ejector, Marble Odyssey edition stickers, an Exclusive welcome letter from Pete that speaks about the limited-edition colourway and Custom Marble Odyssey wallpapers (available for download on the OnePlus theme store).

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.