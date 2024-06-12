 OnePlus 13 camera details revealed: Upgraded zoom, ultrawide sensors and more | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 camera details revealed: Upgraded zoom, ultrawide sensors and more

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to come with some major camera improvements with zoom and ultra-wide sensors, know what’s expected.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 12 2024, 14:25 IST
OnePlus 13 camera details revealed: Upgraded zoom, ultrawide sensors and more
OnePlus launches the OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition in India, available from June 6.

After gaining much recognition from the OnePlus 12, the company is preparing to launch the next-generation smartphone, the OnePlus 13. Although the official unveiling is about 6 months away, several leaks about the smartphone have already started to surface. In a recent leak, it was revealed that the OnePlus 13 may come with new and upgraded camera features which may offer an improved photography experience. Check out what the leak says about the OnePlus 13 camera.

OnePlus 13 camera upgrades

A tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post on a Chinese social media platform, claiming that the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature an upgraded camera. The leak suggested that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup like its predecessor. However, the OnePlus 13 may come with upgraded zoom and ultra-wide camera sensors. As of now, is expected that the upcoming OnePlus device will likely retain the 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, but the periscope and ultrawide will be changed. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The tipster highlighted that the OnePlus 13 will likely come with a 50MP sensor that will be used for both the ultrawide and telephoto cameras. Both the cameras will support a Sony camera sensor, unlike the Oneplus 12 model. The ultra-wide camera will likely feature a Sony IMX882 sensor and the periscope camera is expected to offer 3x optical zoom capability. However, it is too early to make speculation about the OnePlus 13 camera performance as the smartphone will not be announced until the end of 2024. 

OnePlus 13 specs

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a  6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO display which will be a significant upgrade from the OnePlus 12. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the upcoming  Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This year we may also see a new design for Oneplus 13 with changes in camera module placement. However, note that it is too early to make an assumption and the official launch is months away. But as the launch nears, we will hear more about the device in the form of leaks and rumours. 

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 14:25 IST
