OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and Nord 4 5G expected to launch soon: Price, specs, and release details revealed

OnePlus is anticipated to expand its Nord series with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord 4 5G later this year. While the company has not yet officially confirmed the launch of either handset, recent listings on several certification sites, including the Bluetooth SIG website, suggest that the releases are imminent.

Expected Launch and Pricing

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared insights regarding the potential launch timeline and pricing for the upcoming devices. According to Choudhary, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India and may be launched in June. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is speculated to be unveiled in July with a price tag of Rs. 31,999.

Expected Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, supported by a 5,500mAh battery. An in-display fingerprint sensor and an Android 14-based operating system are also expected. The device is tipped to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

In terms of photography, the handset may include a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel front camera is anticipated. The phone was also seen on the NBTC certification site under the model number CPH2621, confirming its moniker and 5G capabilities. This suggests that the phone's launch is not only imminent in India but also in Thailand and other global markets.

While OnePlus has yet to officially announce the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and Nord 4 5G, multiple certifications and tipster information provide a glimpse into what can be expected. With potential launches slated for June and July, enthusiasts and consumers can look forward to detailed announcements and confirmations in the coming months.

