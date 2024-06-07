 OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design leaked ahead of launch- Know all about this flagship smartphone | Mobile News

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design leaked ahead of launch- Know all about this flagship smartphone

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design has started to surface on the internet. Know what the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will look like.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 09:10 IST
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design has been leaked, know what’s coming. (Oneplus)

OnePlus Ace 3 recently made its debut in the Chinese market. Now, there are speculations about the development of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro which may enter in the flagship smartphone market. While the details about the smartphone are very slim, a new leak has provided a schematic of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro which allegedly reveals its design, resembling the OnePlus Ace 3. Now, that OnePlus is working on a “Pro” version of the Ace series, we may also get some boost in terms of hardware. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 camera specs revealed

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design

A tipster called DigitalChatStation shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (Via 91Mobiles) showcasing the expected design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. The design was simply a schematic of an engineering prototype which looked very similar to the design of the OnePlus Ace 3. However, the tipster did not specify the moniker's name, therefore, there is some uncertainty about whether it was the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Community Sale starts- Check deals on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and more

The prototype was showcased with flat edges and a punch-hole camera on the front. On the sides, we can see the volume and power buttons. On the back panel, the smartphone houses a round camera module with four camera sensors. Additionally, there is also a pill-shaped LED flashlight. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and Nord 4 5G expected to launch soon

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro expected specs

According to leaks and rumours, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500nits peak brightness, and  1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro may feature a 6100mAh battery which may support 100W fast charging. The smartphone may also feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a  2MP macro camera. 

More about the smartphone is yet to be announced during the official launch. However, do note that these specs and features are based on leaks. 

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 09:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets