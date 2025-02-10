Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset appears on Geekbench - All details

Motorola is working on the next generation of its Razr foldable phone, the Razr Ultra 2025. The device has been spotted on Geekbench, where the listing confirms the device's name and sheds light on its key specifications. This follows a potential shift in the brand's naming convention, as the previous global version of the Razr was called the Razr 50 Ultra, while the North American variant was known as the Razr+ 2024.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 to Feature a High-Performance Processor

The Geekbench listing (via Xpertpick.com) reveals some interesting details about the Razr Ultra 2025. It appears that Motorola plans to equip the device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, marking a substantial performance leap from its predecessor. The chipset, based on the details in the listing, includes a configuration of six cores clocked at 3.53GHz and two cores operating at 4.32GHz, suggesting the presence of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The current Razr 50 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, offers good performance but is slightly toned down compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If the Razr Ultra 2025 indeed features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, users can expect notable performance improvements. Geekbench results show impressive scores for the Razr Ultra 2025, with 2,782 in the single-core test and 8,457 in the multi-core test, compared to 1,951 and 4,804 for its predecessor.

Apart from the chipset, the Razr Ultra 2025 is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, enhancing its multitasking performance. The device will run on Android 15 OS out of the box, offering the latest features from Google's software platform.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: Launch Date (Expected)

Rumours suggest the Razr Ultra 2025 could launch earlier than usual, potentially around March or April. Motorola has yet to announce a release date, but more details are expected soon. As anticipation grows, the upcoming foldable phone is expected to make waves with its upgraded specifications and performance.