OnePlus 13 Mini launch soon: Camera specs tipped ahead of launch

After the successful launch of the OnePlus 13 and 13R, the company is all set to launch another smartphone under the flagship series. In recent times, several OEMs have launched their “Mini” versions of flagship phones, which has grabbed much attention. Now, OnePlus is expected to launch a OnePlus 13 Mini with some new features. In a new leak, the OnePlus 13 Mini camera specs were tipped, showcasing a very different camera system in comparison to the OnePlus 13. Therefore, know what OnePlus has planned for upcoming product launches.

OnePlus 13 Mini camera

In a previous leak, it was highlighted that the OnePlus 13 Mini could come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena) has reported a contradictory leak claiming that the OnePlus 13 Mini may have a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It is now speculated that the new leaks surrounding the camera are more credible as it could be from the recent supply chain reports. However, we must wait for a while to confirm which of these rumours are actually true.

OnePlus 13 Mini: What to expect

Several leaks surrounding the OnePlus 13 Mini have started to circulate, giving us an idea of what OnePlus has been planning. Reportedly, the compact flagship may feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution and slim bezels. The smartphone will likely be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing users with high-end performance despite being a compact model.

Apart from these features, we are yet to know what the OnePlus 13 Mini has in store and when the company will officially announce the smartphone in the global market. Additionally, considering the popularity of the OnePlus 13 series, the Mini model may also win hearts with a new compact look and powerful specs offering.

