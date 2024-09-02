OnePlus 13 launch timeline leaked- Know when the flagship is expected to debut

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. Last, the smartphone debuted in the month of December. However, a new leak about the OnePlus 13 has surfaced over the internet, hinting towards an early launch. While we are yet to get an official confirmation from the brand, a tipster revealed that the OnePlus 13 could debut in the month of October near the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Know when the upcoming OnePlus 13 could launch.

OnePlus 13 launch date

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via GSMArena) revealed the expected launch timeline for the OnePlus 13. According to the shared post, it was highlighted that the OnePlus 13 could be launched by the end of October or early November, almost a month ahead of its official launch timeline. Therefore, if the OnePlus 13 makes its debut in October, it could be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, that may attract several buyers.

Gadgets360 reported that OnePlus may be targeting the early launch date due to the “Double 11” festival in China which is the country's biggest e-commerce shopping festival similar to the US Black Friday sale. The festival is expected to take place on November 11, therefore, by this timeline, smartphone buyers are expected to purchase the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 specs (expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT808, a 50MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX882, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with Sony IMX882 and 3x optical zoom capabilities.

The smartphone will likely be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset for performance, The Oneplus 13 is expected to be backed by a 6000 mAh battery that may support 100W wired charging. More about the OnePlus 13 is yet to be revealed. Therefore, we will have to wait for an official confirmation of the launch date and what new upgrades are to be integrated into the OnePlus 13.

