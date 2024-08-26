OnePlus and OPPO’s upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here

OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme could be preparing an Apple MagSafe-like accessory system for their devices to capitalise on the growing magnetic smartphone accessories market. This comes courtesy of leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station, as spotted by Android Authority. The plan would involve incorporating magnetic charging in a way that does not infringe on Apple's MagSafe patents.

Mobile Cases To Enable Magnetic Wireless Charging, New Accessories For Cooling Phones

Digital Chat Station suggests that manufacturers like OnePlus cannot legally include “true magnetic wireless charging” due to Apple's MagSafe patents. This is why companies are finding workarounds, such as creating magnetic mobile cases. Additionally, OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme are reportedly working on other magnetic accessories, such as heat dissipation clips, and more. This could certainly help OnePlus and others present buyers with a unique proposition in the Android space, and this may be introduced with upcoming phones, Digital Chat Station notes

Apple MagSafe Has Created A Big Market For New-Age Smartphone Accessories

We have observed the substantial growth of the MagSafe market. Every major case maker, including Spigen, ESR, Ringle, and even premium brands like Moment, has begun offering MagSafe-compatible cases. This trend is not limited to Apple products. For instance, case makers like Spigen have developed magnetic accessories such as cases for devices like the Samsung S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 series, and more. Thus, despite lacking built-in MagSafe technology, device owners can still utilise MagSafe-like accessories for their Android devices.

This has created a big market for modern smartphone accessories, mostly by third-parties. You can now easily find power banks that attach magnetically to the back of your phone, mobile holder sockets, and even slim magnetic wallets that latch onto your phone, making access to cards and a little cash more convenient.

