 OnePlus and OPPO’s upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here | Mobile News

OnePlus and OPPO’s upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here

Apple's MagSafe-like charging and accessories could soon come with OnePlus and OPPO devices, but without infringing on patents. Here's how.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 12:49 IST
OnePlus and OPPO’s upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here
OnePlus could be working on making magnetic accessories for its upcoming devices. (Unsplash)

OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme could be preparing an Apple MagSafe-like accessory system for their devices to capitalise on the growing magnetic smartphone accessories market. This comes courtesy of leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station, as spotted by Android Authority. The plan would involve incorporating magnetic charging in a way that does not infringe on Apple's MagSafe patents.

Also Read: Apple computer sells for over 2.5 crore, here's what makes it extremely rare and valuable

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4
  • Obsidian Midnight
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹29,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy now
OnePlus Open
  • Emerald Dusk
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹139,999
Buy now

Mobile Cases To Enable Magnetic Wireless Charging, New Accessories For Cooling Phones

Digital Chat Station suggests that manufacturers like OnePlus cannot legally include “true magnetic wireless charging” due to Apple's MagSafe patents. This is why companies are finding workarounds, such as creating magnetic mobile cases. Additionally, OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme are reportedly working on other magnetic accessories, such as heat dissipation clips, and more. This could certainly help OnePlus and others present buyers with a unique proposition in the Android space, and this may be introduced with upcoming phones, Digital Chat Station notes

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G: Know which mid-range Pro smartphone to consider

Apple MagSafe Has Created A Big Market For New-Age Smartphone Accessories

We have observed the substantial growth of the MagSafe market. Every major case maker, including Spigen, ESR, Ringle, and even premium brands like Moment, has begun offering MagSafe-compatible cases. This trend is not limited to Apple products. For instance, case makers like Spigen have developed magnetic accessories such as cases for devices like the Samsung S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 series, and more. Thus, despite lacking built-in MagSafe technology, device owners can still utilise MagSafe-like accessories for their Android devices.

This has created a big market for modern smartphone accessories, mostly by third-parties. You can now easily find power banks that attach magnetically to the back of your phone, mobile holder sockets, and even slim magnetic wallets that latch onto your phone, making access to cards and a little cash more convenient.

Also Read: Vivo T3 Ultra gets BIS, Bluetooth SIG certifications; India launch expected soon

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 12:49 IST
Trending: samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim with a touch of titanium under works- know what’s coming samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch google pixel fold to be available for purchase even after pixel 9 pro fold: check details here samsung discontinues updates for the four-year-old galaxy s8 and galaxy s8 plus realme 13 series launching on august 29: check out specs, features, and other details iphone 14 long term review: stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why apple ipad 2 is officially obsolete iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one?
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus and OPPO’s upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets