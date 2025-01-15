Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Dear Americans, here's what a TikTok ban looks like. Love, India

Dear Americans, here's what a TikTok ban looks like. Love, India

Curious about what happens if TikTok gets banned in the US? Indians have already been there, done that. Here's what users experienced in India.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 12:40 IST
TikTok
A TikTok ban looms in the US. (REUTERS)

TikTok in the US could face the same fate as it did in India back in 2020 when it was banned by the Indian government citing national security concerns due to the app's ownership. This is because TikTok, owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company, faces the possibility of being banned in the US later this month. This move would fall under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. If enacted, app stores such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store would be prohibited from hosting or distributing services like TikTok. 

If the TikTok ban does go into effect, what would it mean for American users? 

Indians have already experienced this scenario. In 2020, when TikTok was banned in India, users who opened the TikTok website in the country were greeted with a message stating:

“Dear Users,

On June 29, 2020 the Govt. of India decided to block 59 apps, including TikTok. We are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive and also working with the government to better understand the issue and explore a course of action.

Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.

TikTok India Team.”

What happened to the app? The app was also rendered unusable by the TikTok team to comply with the ban, and the app was removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. And now, if you search for it, you see results like Moj, Josh and Instagram.

Reports suggest that in the US, users who already have TikTok installed on their devices may continue to use it for a while. However, without updates or access to app stores, the app is expected to eventually become unusable.

Is there a way to access TikTok after a ban? And are there any alternatives?

Technically, platforms would be prohibited from distributing TikTok, but it wouldn't be illegal for users to access the app. Users might resort to workarounds such as downloading APK files and using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to mask their location. However, these methods require multiple steps and come with significant risks, including potential vulnerabilities.

Are there alternatives to TikTok? Back in 2020, the options for short-form video platforms were limited. But now, in 2025, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are highly popular and provide viable alternatives to TikTok. Should the ban take effect, Americans will still have access to these platforms for their short-form video needs.

ALSO READ: Netflix accidentally leaks Squid Game Season 3 release date: Here's when it may arrive

Instagram's reach way key after ban in India, and the same may apply for the US, too

After the ban on TikTok, Instagram Reels has taken over in India, becoming a dominant platform for short-form video content. Many creators have turned to Instagram to rise to fame, influence audiences, and make a living by producing engaging short-form content.

Had it not been for the TikTok ban, the platform might have continued to dominate. However, given Instagram's extensive reach, it successfully distributed and popularised Reels, making it one of the largest—if not the largest—short-form video platforms in India.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts similarly take over in the US for short-form content, especially with both platforms being owned by American companies.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 12:40 IST
