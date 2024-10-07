 OnePlus 13 with magnetic wireless charging, new features teased online ahead of upcoming launch | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 with magnetic wireless charging, new features teased online ahead of upcoming launch

The upcoming OnePlus 13 launch is generating excitement with rumours of magnetic wireless charging. Discover what features and innovations this flagship device may bring.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 13:18 IST
OnePlus 13 launching soon: From launch date, specs, to features, know what’s coming
OnePlus 13
1/5 OnePlus 13 has been making headlines due to leaks and rumours. Now, the launch date for the new generation OnePlus flagship has been revealed by the company’s China president, Louis Lee. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will make its debut in October in China. However, in India, the smartphone may debut in January 2025. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13
2/5 OnePlus also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 13 will feature the BOE X2 display which will allow the smartphone to offer 2K resolution. Additionally, it is reported that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO micro-curved display along with a glass protection.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13
3/5 The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and the Adreno GPU for improved performance and graphics. For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 100W fast charging.  (Amazon)
OnePlus 13
4/5 For photography, the OnePlus 13 will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may retain a circular camera module similar to last year’s OnePlus 12. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13
5/5 Lastly, the smartphone may get an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, which will again be a significant upgrade. Therefore, OnePlus has planned several upgrades for the OnePlus 13 in terms of display, performance, camera, and other features. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13 may feature magnetic wireless charging as it prepares for its upcoming launch in China. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 is set to launch later this month in China as the successor to last year's OnePlus 12. The phone's display hardware is confirmed, and it will likely feature the latest Snapdragon flagship chipset. Recently, OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis teased the possibility of magnetic wireless charging support for the OnePlus 13 through a post on Weibo.

OnePlus 13: Magnetic Wireless Charging Feature

This new addition to the OnePlus flagship lineup will debut in China before expanding to other markets, including India. The magnetic wireless charging feature could resemble Apple's MagSafe, enhancing the charging experience for users. While the OnePlus 12 supports wireless charging, this would mark the first instance of a OnePlus phone offering magnetic charging capabilities.

In a recent interaction on Weibo, a fan inquired about the return of popular bamboo cases from earlier OnePlus models, 91Mobiles reported. Louis clarified that there are no current plans to reintroduce these wooden cases. However, he noted that the new wooden grain cases for the OnePlus 13 feel appealing. This remark hinted at the cases' “magnetic suction function,” which suggests the inclusion of magnetic wireless charging in the upcoming device.

OnePlus' sister brand, OPPO, is also expected to unveil a magnetic charging feature with its Find X8 series. Reports indicate that OPPO is working on a range of accessories, including a power bank, allowing OnePlus 13 buyers to explore this new ecosystem.

OnePlus 13: Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 13 is likely to sport a 6.82-inch 2K BOE 10-bit LTPO micro-curved display. While the display size mirrors that of the OnePlus 12, the panel will see an upgrade from the BOE X1. Powering the device will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, complemented by an Adreno GPU. Users can expect up to 24GB of RAM and a storage option of 512GB. The camera system will potentially include a 50MP Sony LYT808 main sensor, a 50MP LYT600 periscope sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 might feature a 6000mAh+ battery with support for 100W fast charging, promising enhanced performance for users.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 13:18 IST
