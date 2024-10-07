OnePlus 13 with magnetic wireless charging, new features teased online ahead of upcoming launch

OnePlus 13 is set to launch later this month in China as the successor to last year's OnePlus 12. The phone's display hardware is confirmed, and it will likely feature the latest Snapdragon flagship chipset. Recently, OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis teased the possibility of magnetic wireless charging support for the OnePlus 13 through a post on Weibo.

OnePlus 13: Magnetic Wireless Charging Feature

This new addition to the OnePlus flagship lineup will debut in China before expanding to other markets, including India. The magnetic wireless charging feature could resemble Apple's MagSafe, enhancing the charging experience for users. While the OnePlus 12 supports wireless charging, this would mark the first instance of a OnePlus phone offering magnetic charging capabilities.

In a recent interaction on Weibo, a fan inquired about the return of popular bamboo cases from earlier OnePlus models, 91Mobiles reported. Louis clarified that there are no current plans to reintroduce these wooden cases. However, he noted that the new wooden grain cases for the OnePlus 13 feel appealing. This remark hinted at the cases' “magnetic suction function,” which suggests the inclusion of magnetic wireless charging in the upcoming device.

OnePlus' sister brand, OPPO, is also expected to unveil a magnetic charging feature with its Find X8 series. Reports indicate that OPPO is working on a range of accessories, including a power bank, allowing OnePlus 13 buyers to explore this new ecosystem.

OnePlus 13: Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 13 is likely to sport a 6.82-inch 2K BOE 10-bit LTPO micro-curved display. While the display size mirrors that of the OnePlus 12, the panel will see an upgrade from the BOE X1. Powering the device will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, complemented by an Adreno GPU. Users can expect up to 24GB of RAM and a storage option of 512GB. The camera system will potentially include a 50MP Sony LYT808 main sensor, a 50MP LYT600 periscope sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 might feature a 6000mAh+ battery with support for 100W fast charging, promising enhanced performance for users.