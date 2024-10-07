iQoo 13 launching soon, spotted on certification site: Here’s everything we know

The flagship smartphone market remains active as brands prepare for year-end releases. While major players like Apple, Samsung, and Google have unveiled their latest devices, Vivo's sub-brand iQoo is gearing up for its own significant launch. The iQoo 13 is anticipated to debut globally in November 2024, with an expected India release in December.

Recently, the iQoo 13 surfaced on the IMEI certification site, indicating that the device is under development. This appearance strengthens the likelihood of an imminent launch in the international market. The upcoming smartphone, which follows the iQoo 12, has generated considerable buzz, bolstered by various leaks and certifications.

iQoo 13: IMEI Certification Insights

The IMEI certification listing for the iQoo 13, identified by model number I2401, emerged on the Passionategeekz site. While this listing confirms that the phone is in progress, it does not provide additional details about its features or specifications.

iQoo 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

While specifications remain unconfirmed, analysts predict that the iQoo 13 will launch at around ₹55,000 for its base model. In comparison, the iQoo 12 debuted at ₹52,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The official announcement in India could occur by December 10, following its initial launch in China.

Rumours suggest that the iQoo 13 may feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, slightly smaller than the 6.78-inch display found on the iQoo 12. The device is expected to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, offering a performance boost over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in its predecessor.

The iQoo 13 might support configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, mirroring options from the iQoo 12. The camera system is also set for an upgrade, potentially including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, which would replace the Omnivision 50MP sensor used in the iQoo 12. Additionally, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX826 telephoto lens are likely, offering improved performance compared to the iQoo 12's camera setup.

Battery capacity might increase to 6,150mAh, surpassing the iQoo 12's 5,000mAh. Moreover, the upcoming model could feature 100W fast charging support, slightly lower than the 120W capability of its predecessor.