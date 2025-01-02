OnePlus 13R tipped to feature a telephoto lens- Here’s what we know

The OnePlus 13R is launching in 5 days, and the company has finally started teasing the smartphone by showcasing its design, specifications, and features. While we are yet to know the official specifications of the smartphone, tipsters have been on a mission to reveal every possible detail about the OnePlus 13R ahead of launch. Now, in a recent report, the OnePlus 13R was spotted with a significant camera upgrade, that could attract buyers to purchase the smartphone. Know more about what the OnePlus 13R has to offer ahead of the January 7 launch in India.

OnePlus 13R camera upgrade

A tipster named Yogesh Brar has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming a major camera upgrade for the upcoming OnePlus 13R. The post highlighted that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony Lytia LYT-700 main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a new 50 MP telephoto with Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensor offering 2x optical zoom. Therefore, the OnePlus 13R has a new addition of a telephoto lens instead of a macro lens which was featured in last year's OnePlus 12R model. On the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MP selfie camera.

Alongside the camera upgrade, the tipster also revealed the storage variants for the OnePlus 13R which could come in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. Therefore, this could be a real deal breaker for a mid-range series smartphone.

OnePlus 13R specifications and features

The OnePlus 13R will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired and it will be backed by a 6000mAh battery. While the battery size is smaller for the India variant in comparison to the China variant, yet it showcases an upgrade from the last year's model. Lastly, the OnePlus 13R may support 80W fast wired charging. Note that official features are yet to be announced, therefore, take the above-mentioned information with a pinch of salt.

