OnePlus 13R tipped to feature a telephoto lens- Here's what we know

OnePlus 13R is likely to feature a 50MP telephoto lens with a Samsung sensor, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 10:24 IST
1/5 OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to debut in India in January 2025. While we wait for the official launch date, leaks surrounding the devices showcase massive upgrades. Similar to last year, the high-end OnePlus 13 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be equipped with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, both chipsets are designed to provide flagship performance.  (Weibo)
2/5 OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. However, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Therefore, the R-series model is slightly smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model. Additionally, in terms of design, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be lighter and less premium similar to the OnePlus 12R. (OnePlus)
3/5 OnePlus 13 is expected to come with an upgraded triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with a Sony LYT600 sensor and 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R camera details are slim, however, it is expected to feature a similar 50MP main camera as the OnePlus 12R and rumours also suggest a downgrade in the ultrawide camera.  (OnePlus)
4/5 The OnePlus 13 will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year’s 5400mAh battery. For OnePlus 13R, rumours suggest that the smartphone may be equipped with the same 6000mAh battery. Both devices will support 100W fast charging. While the battery sizes are the same, the battery life on both devices may differ.  (OnePlus)
5/5 Lastly, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to run on Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced around Rs.40000, whereas, the OnePlus 13 may cost nearly Rs.70000 since it's the flagship model in the series.  (OnePlus )
OnePlus 13R camera specs tipped ahead of January 7 launch, know what’s coming ahead. (OnePlus)

The OnePlus 13R is launching in 5 days, and the company has finally started teasing the smartphone by showcasing its design, specifications, and features. While we are yet to know the official specifications of the smartphone, tipsters have been on a mission to reveal every possible detail about the OnePlus 13R ahead of launch. Now, in a recent report, the OnePlus 13R was spotted with a significant camera upgrade, that could attract buyers to purchase the smartphone. Know more about what the OnePlus 13R has to offer ahead of the January 7 launch in India.

Also read: OnePlus 13R confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC- All details

OnePlus 13R camera upgrade

A tipster named Yogesh Brar has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming a major camera upgrade for the upcoming OnePlus 13R. The post highlighted that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a  50 MP Sony Lytia LYT-700 main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a new 50 MP telephoto with Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensor offering 2x optical zoom. Therefore, the OnePlus 13R has a new addition of a telephoto lens instead of a macro lens which was featured in last year's OnePlus 12R model. On the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MP selfie camera.

Also read: OnePlus 13R key specs, India launch date confirmed; OnePlus Buds Pro 3 new colour revealed- Details

Alongside the camera upgrade, the tipster also revealed the storage variants for the OnePlus 13R which could come in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. Therefore, this could be a real deal breaker for a mid-range series smartphone. 

OnePlus 13R specifications and features

The OnePlus 13R will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired and it will be backed by a 6000mAh battery. While the battery size is smaller for the India variant in comparison to the China variant, yet it showcases an upgrade from the last year's model. Lastly, the OnePlus 13R may support 80W fast wired charging. Note that official features are yet to be announced, therefore, take the above-mentioned information with a pinch of salt. 

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 10:24 IST
