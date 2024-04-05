 OnePlus introduces AI Eraser: Remove objects from images seamlessly and enhance picture quality | Mobile News

OnePlus introduces AI Eraser: Remove objects from images seamlessly and enhance picture quality

OnePlus introduces AI Eraser, a new photo editing tool for select devices. With a few taps, users can remove unwanted objects, joining Google and Samsung in AI-powered editing.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 05 2024
OnePlus AI Eraser
OnePlus introduces 'AI Eraser,' a new tool for removing unwanted objects from photos with ease. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has joined the league of smartphone giants integrating AI technology into image editing with its latest innovation, the ‘AI Eraser' feature. This innovative tool, powered by the company's unique "proprietary large language model," empowers users to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from their photos with just a few taps.

Scheduled for release sometime in April, the AI Eraser will initially debut on select OnePlus devices such as the OnePlus 12, 12R, 11, Open, and Nord CE 4. However, whether it will be delivered through a system update or integrated into the Photos app remains uncertain.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Upon activation within the Gallery app, the AI Eraser allows users to highlight any undesirable element in their images, be it stray pedestrians or litter on the street. Leveraging OnePlus' advanced AI model, the feature automatically generates a seamless replacement background, preserving the image's overall style and coherence.

Commitment to Innovation and Future Developments

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, expressed the company's commitment to empowering users with innovative technology, stating, “We believe that the potential for generative AI on mobile devices is enormous, with the power to completely transform productivity and creativity." He further highlighted AI Eraser as the first step in OnePlus' vision to revolutionize photo editing, promising the introduction of more AI features in the near future.

OnePlus asserts that its large language model has undergone extensive training on vast datasets, endowing it with the capability to comprehend complex visual scenes. This purported visual intelligence enables the AI Eraser to seamlessly replace removed objects with contextually appropriate elements, thereby enhancing rather than compromising photo quality.

The introduction of AI Eraser positions OnePlus alongside industry leaders such as Google and Samsung, both of which offer AI-driven photo editing tools. Google's Magic Eraser on Pixel phones and Samsung's Galaxy AI offer similar functionalities, demonstrating the growing trend of AI integration within smartphone ecosystems.

With its mention of "OnePlus AI" in the press release, the company hints at further AI-driven features in the pipeline. As smartphone brands increasingly embrace AI technology, OnePlus appears poised to continue this trajectory, beginning with the introduction of its AI Eraser tool.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 07:15 IST
