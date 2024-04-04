Update Google Chrome browser on your computer right now- Govt issues high-risk alert

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a high-security risk warning due to several vulnerabilities reported in Google Chrome for desktop versions such as Windows, Mac, and Linux. This is yet another case reported in 10 days which led Google to release an urgent update. Now, again a similar issue has come forward which requires quick solutions. Know what the warning says and advise the user to take appropriate action during this crucial time.

Google Chrome at high risk

According to the CERT-in warning, Google Chrome for the desktop version prior to 123.0.6312.105/.106/.107 for Windows and Mac and Google Chrome versions prior to 123.0.6312.105 for Linux have been affected. These vulnerabilities pose a risk of Denial of Service (DoS) conditions, data leaks, and others.

The cause for vulnerabilities was reported to be problems in the Framework, System, MediaTek components, and other sources. The warning said, “These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Inappropriate implementation in V8, Use after free in Bookmarks and Out-of-bounds memory access in V8.” As of now, the agency is advising Google Chrome desktop users to apply appropriate updates when it is made available.

How to update Google Chrome?

On your desktop, open the Google Chrome.

Now locate click of the three dots available in the upper right corner.

Go to “Help” and tap on “About Google Chrome.”

Chrome will look for any recent updates and automatically install the newly added updates.

Once the update is complete, simply tap on the relaunch button to restart the browser.

Following the above-mentioned steps will help you eliminate any security risks which is listed by the government. Additionally, keep an eye out for recent updates to make sure you use the latest version of your browsers. Taking such small steps could save you from serious cyber attacks. Make sure to take the corrective steps on time and follow the instructions provided by the cybersecurity authorities.

