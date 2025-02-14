OnePlus Open 2 not launching anytime soon, company reveals decision to scrap…

OnePlus Open 2 skips global launch, here’s what the company’s Product Manager said about OnePlus’s foldable strategy for 2025.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 10:33 IST
OnePlus Open 2 not launching anytime soon, company reveals decision to scrap…
OnePlus Open 2 will not be launched this year. Here’s what the company executive said about the delay. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed that it will not launch any foldable smartphone in 2025. Therefore, the anticipated OnePlus Open 2 will not be launched in the global market anytime soon. Oppo is launching its new generation foldable, the Find N5 on February 20 in China. This new Oppo foldable was expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for the global market. However, now OnePlus is not launching any foldable smartphone as highlighted in a new community post. Know more about what OnePlus has in store for the smartphone market this year.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here's when the thinnest foldable is launching

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,998
Buy now
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

OnePlus Open 2 launch delayed

OnePlus recently shared a new community post revealing its “Foldable Strategy for 2025.” In the post, OnePlus Open Product Manager, Vale G highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the launch of the OnePlus Open 2 and how the first generation of foldable has left a significant benchmark for customers as well as the competitors. However, in the post, Vale revealed that OnePlus will not be bringing foldable smartphones this year. The company revealed its decision to scrap plans to launch any new foldables this year. It said, “We've carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.” 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch

As of now, OnePlus is focusing on building new benchmarks and innovations across multiple categories to bring devices that match the company's “Never Settle” tagline. It's confirmed that we will not see the OnePlus Open 2 this year, but the company also assures us that it is not saying goodbye to its foldable category. The company is simply taking time to bring something new that leaves a great impact like the OnePlus Open launched in 2023. Vale further added, “This is not a step back, it's a recalibration. Our commitment to innovation is stronger than ever, and we're excited to bring you fresh, unique experiences that truly Never Settle.” 

Also read: Oppo Find N5 teased as thinnest foldable mobile: Expected launch date…

While OnePlus may skip the 2025 foldable launch, Oppo is all set to unveil Find N5 which is marketed as the world's slimmest foldable smartphone. Apart from slimness, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful performance. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 10:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Open 2 not launching anytime soon, company reveals decision to scrap…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025
PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, and more - PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue is here
GTA 6 discord server

Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates
GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets