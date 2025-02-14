OnePlus Open 2 not launching anytime soon, company reveals decision to scrap…

OnePlus has confirmed that it will not launch any foldable smartphone in 2025. Therefore, the anticipated OnePlus Open 2 will not be launched in the global market anytime soon. Oppo is launching its new generation foldable, the Find N5 on February 20 in China. This new Oppo foldable was expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for the global market. However, now OnePlus is not launching any foldable smartphone as highlighted in a new community post. Know more about what OnePlus has in store for the smartphone market this year.

OnePlus Open 2 launch delayed

OnePlus recently shared a new community post revealing its “Foldable Strategy for 2025.” In the post, OnePlus Open Product Manager, Vale G highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the launch of the OnePlus Open 2 and how the first generation of foldable has left a significant benchmark for customers as well as the competitors. However, in the post, Vale revealed that OnePlus will not be bringing foldable smartphones this year. The company revealed its decision to scrap plans to launch any new foldables this year. It said, “We've carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

As of now, OnePlus is focusing on building new benchmarks and innovations across multiple categories to bring devices that match the company's “Never Settle” tagline. It's confirmed that we will not see the OnePlus Open 2 this year, but the company also assures us that it is not saying goodbye to its foldable category. The company is simply taking time to bring something new that leaves a great impact like the OnePlus Open launched in 2023. Vale further added, “This is not a step back, it's a recalibration. Our commitment to innovation is stronger than ever, and we're excited to bring you fresh, unique experiences that truly Never Settle.”

While OnePlus may skip the 2025 foldable launch, Oppo is all set to unveil Find N5 which is marketed as the world's slimmest foldable smartphone. Apart from slimness, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful performance.

