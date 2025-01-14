Oppo Find N5 teased as thinnest foldable mobile: Expected launch date…

Oppo Find N5 also known as OnePlus Open 2 is officially confirmed to launch soon in China. The Oppo Find N series is known to be a flagship foldable smartphone which has gained immense popularity in the global market for its slim design and powerful specifications. Now, the company is all set to announce the new generation model in February 2025 after a year-long wait. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently shared a teaser for Oppo Find N5 as the thinnest flagship foldable. Therefore, with the teaser image, fans are quite excited to know about the smartphone's thickness in comparison to the competitors. Know when Oppo Find N5 could debut in the home country.

Oppo Find N5 thickness teased

Pete Lau recently shared a teaser image on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via GSMArena) which is expected to be the Oppo Find N5. In the image, the smartphone's thickness was compared with the tip of the pencil. Reports suggest that the upcoming Oppo foldable is expected to be about 4mm in thickness when it is unfolded and it may be less than 10mm when folded. The smartphone is expected to launch in February, whereas the global variant is expected to make its debut between March and June as the OnePlus Open 2.

If the rumours surrounding the slimness of the foldable are true, then the Oppo Find N5 could become the thinnest foldable smartphone. As of now, the title is held by the Honor Magic V3 which is 4.35mm thin. Additionally, Oppo is rumoured to integrate a titanium alloy hinge for efficient foldable functionality. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may pack a 5900mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

For photography, the Oppo Find N5 may feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x Zoom. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.85-inch 1.5K main LTPO display, however, other features are yet to be determined. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more weeks to know what Oppo and OnePlus have planned for their new generation foldable.

