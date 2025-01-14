Oppo Find N5 teased as thinnest foldable mobile: Expected launch date…

Oppo Find N5 thickness teased ahead of February launch, here’s everything we know about the new generation foldable.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 12:43 IST
Oppo Find N5 teased as thinnest foldable mobile: Expected launch date…
Oppo Find N5 aka OnePlus Open 2 confirmed to launch soon, new teaser showcases foldable thickness. (OnePlus)

Oppo Find N5 also known as OnePlus Open 2 is officially confirmed to launch soon in China. The Oppo Find N series is known to be a flagship foldable smartphone which has gained immense popularity in the global market for its slim design and powerful specifications. Now, the company is all set to announce the new generation model in February 2025 after a year-long wait. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently shared a teaser for Oppo Find N5 as the thinnest flagship foldable. Therefore, with the teaser image, fans are quite excited to know about the smartphone's thickness in comparison to the competitors. Know when Oppo Find N5 could debut in the home country.

Also Read

Oppo Find N5 thickness teased

Pete Lau recently shared a teaser image on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via GSMArena) which is expected to be the Oppo Find N5. In the image, the smartphone's thickness was compared with the tip of the pencil. Reports suggest that the upcoming Oppo foldable is expected to be about 4mm in thickness when it is unfolded and it may be less than 10mm when folded. The smartphone is expected to launch in February, whereas the global variant is expected to make its debut between March and June as the OnePlus Open 2.

You may be interested in

24% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹15,980Original price:₹20,999
Buy now
18% OFF
OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
31% OFF
OPPO F25 Pro
  • Lava Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹19,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now

If the rumours surrounding the slimness of the foldable are true, then the Oppo Find N5 could become the thinnest foldable smartphone. As of now, the title is held by the Honor Magic V3 which is 4.35mm thin. Additionally, Oppo is rumoured to integrate a titanium alloy hinge for efficient foldable functionality. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may pack a 5900mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

For photography, the Oppo Find N5 may feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x Zoom. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.85-inch 1.5K main LTPO display, however, other features are yet to be determined. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more weeks to know what Oppo and OnePlus have planned for their new generation foldable.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 12:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find N5 teased as thinnest foldable mobile: Expected launch date…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets