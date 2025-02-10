Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here’s when the thinnest foldable is launching

Oppo Find N5 launch is set for February 20, 2025. The website reveals smartphone design and three colour variants.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 11:36 IST
Oppo Find N5 launched date confirmed- Here's when the thinned foldable is launching
Oppo Find N5 launch confirmed, know what's coming ahead of launch.

Oppo has finally confirmed the official launch date for its new generation of foldable smartphone, the Find N5 after teasing the device for over a month. The Oppo Find N5, globally known as the OnePlus Open 2 is scheduled to debut on February 20, 2025, in China. The global launch for the foldable is yet to be announced, therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to get our hands on the smartphone. Alongside Find N5, Oppo will also launch the Watch X2 smartwatch. Therefore, if you have been waiting to see this year's foldable, the Oppo Find N5 could be the highlight of the year for its slimmest design profile. 

Oppo Find N5 launch date

Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo has finally announced the Find N5 launch date which is set for February 20, 2025, at 7 PM CST. Alongside the launch date, the company also showcased the Oppo Find N5 on its official website, revealing the smartphone's design and colour variant. Reportedly, the Find N5 will be launched in three colour variants, Dusk Purple, Jade White, and Satin Black. In terms of design, the Find N5 also has a new camera module housing three camera sensors and an LED flash. We can also spot the Hasselblad branding as Oppo and OnePlus have been collaborating for its flagship models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo Find N5 launch: What to expect

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be the world's slimmer foldable smartphone with just 3.5 to 4mm of thickness when unfolded. The smartphone will likely weigh 230 grams which is not as light as the Vivo X Fold 3. For performance, the Oppo Find N5 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone may also provide an impressive camera that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it will likely be powered by the 5,700mAh battery that may support 80W fast wired charging. 

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 11:28 IST
