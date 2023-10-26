Open apps on Honor Magic 6 with just your eye!

At the Qualcomm 2023 Snapdragon Summit yesterday, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor was launched and a new chip for PCs. During the event, Honor CEO George Zhao made some surprising announcements about the new Honor Magic 6 which will be launched in the flagship segment. Zhao revealed what the smartphone was capable of doing. One of the most exciting features was that the smartphone gives users the ability to use their eyes to interact with the device. Know about its performance and AI features that would likely stun you.

Honor Magic 6 announcements

According to The Verge report, Honor reported that Honor Magic 6 will feature an interactive capability that the company calls Magic Capsule. The technology enables users to interact with the smartphone through the eyes. During the keynote, there was a brief presentation of what this technology will resemble. A woman was shown using her phone with the Uber app visible on the screen's top that opened up on cue. Honor calls it the “eye-tracking based multimodal interaction.” People said that the feature resembles Apple's Dynamic Island live activities.

The smartphone will also feature a virtual assistant which uses the capabilities of Qualcomm's on-device AI. MySmartPrice reported that the voice assistant “YOYO” will enable the user to create videos from photos and videos directly through their gallery. The AI chatbot is powered by Meta's Llama 2, allowing it to perform tasks in response to text, image, and voice commands. Furthermore, it includes generative AI to perform various tasks.

The smartphone's AI feature is expected to perform various other new tasks too. The source also reported that the Magic Capsule may also include more physical gestures to use the smartphone. However, not much about the smartphone was revealed, except that it would feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The new processor is expected to feature in various upcoming premium smartphones. The launch date for Honor Magic 6 has not been revealed yet, however, it may debut in the first half of 2024.