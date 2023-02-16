Oppo Find N2 Flip is here with one BIG threat to Samsung’s Flip, Check its price

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was introduced to China late last year and now, it is ready for the global market outside China, including India. The Find N2 Flip is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's arch nemesis, offering a new proposition in the flip phone market. It has got a 2022 high-end chipset, a display that promises no crease, and a massive Cover Display. Being an Oppo, it also throws in loads of style.

Oppo has only revealed the prices for the UK as of now, with availability for other markets slated to come soon. The Find N2 Flip in the UK costs GBP 849 (approximately Rs. 84,300) for the only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. You can buy the phone in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades. The prices are higher than what you get to see in China but the global variant comes with all the Google services pre-installed.

Oppo Find N2 Flip is here

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a clamshell design, holding a 6.8-inch main display inside with no visible crease. The display uses a FHD+ AMOLED panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, support for HDR10+. The phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Cover Display has a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel with peak brightness of 900 nits.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo is offering the ColorOS 13 interface based on Android 13 out of the box but unlike its other flagships, there is a big difference. Oppo promises up to 4 OS updates and 5 years of security updates, which brings it on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The camera department is rich as well. The Find N2 Flip consists of a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP camera sensor on the inside. Oppo is using the MariSiliconX imaging chip as well as the Hasselblad association from the OnePlus devices.