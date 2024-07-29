Oppo K12x 5G affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: Check specs, features, availability and more

Oppo has launched the K12x 5G in the Indian market, expanding its K series lineup. This new smartphone features MIL-STD-810H certification, which ensures it can withstand extreme conditions such as high temperatures, moisture, and shocks. It also carries an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and water.

Oppo K12x 5G: Specifications and Features

The Oppo K12x 5G includes a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, enhancing visual clarity and fluidity. The display is protected by dual-reinforced Panda Glass, which increases its durability. The device also includes Splash Touch technology, which enables users to use the smartphone with wet hands.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Oppo K12x 5G includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and provides up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage for apps, media, and files. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14, ensuring a smooth user experience.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 32MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For front-facing photography and video calls, it features an 8-megapixel camera. The Oppo K12x 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support for quick refuelings.

Connectivity options for the Oppo K12x 5G include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone measures 76.14 x 165.79 x 7.68mm and weighs 186 grams.

Oppo K12x 5G: Price and Availability

The Oppo K12x 5G comes in two colours: Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet. The 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs. 12,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will be available from August 2nd through Flipkart, Oppo India's online stores, and offline dealers. On launch day, customers can receive an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 with select banks and choose a no-cost EMI option for up to three months.