 Oppo K12x 5G affordable smartphone launched at ₹12,999: Check specs, features, availability and more | Mobile News

Oppo K12x 5G affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: Check specs, features, availability and more

Oppo has launched the K12x 5G in India, featuring military-grade durability, a Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 5100mAh battery. Here’s what more Oppo has to offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 16:23 IST
Icon
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Oppo K12x 5G affordable smartphone launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,999: Check specs, features, availability and more
1/5 1. Stunning Design: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on February 29, 2024 with a sleek 7.54mm profile and a captivating Lava Red finish. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reinforced with Panda Glass, offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. 
image caption
2/5 2. Exceptional Durability: Weighing just 177g, the F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring superior dust protection and water resistance. In fact, OPPO F25 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating. Crafted from PC-GF, it combines matte sides with a polished back for a luxurious feel, while its Sunshine Ring camera panel highlights its impressive triple-camera setup.  (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 3. Triple-Camera Brilliance: Featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Its 32MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole display, ensures vibrant and sharp selfies. 
image caption
4/5 4. Revolutionary 4K Recording: Setting a new standard, the F25 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering razor-sharp clarity and detail. With AI Smart Image Matting, it enables effortless subject extraction and offers customised beauty effects for stunning photos.  
image caption
5/5 5. AI-Powered Photography: The F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting for easy subject extraction and customised beauty effects. Its photography AI recognises subjects' race, gender, and age for tailored enhancements, while AI portrait super-resolution ensures optimal face clarity in all lighting conditions.  
Oppo K12x 5G affordable smartphone launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,999: Check specs, features, availability and more
icon View all Images
The Oppo K12x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and is available in two colours: Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet. (Flipkart)

Oppo has launched the K12x 5G in the Indian market, expanding its K series lineup. This new smartphone features MIL-STD-810H certification, which ensures it can withstand extreme conditions such as high temperatures, moisture, and shocks. It also carries an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and water.

Oppo K12x 5G: Specifications and Features

The Oppo K12x 5G includes a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, enhancing visual clarity and fluidity. The display is protected by dual-reinforced Panda Glass, which increases its durability. The device also includes Splash Touch technology, which enables users to use the smartphone with wet hands.

More about OPPO Reno9A
OPPO Reno9A
  • Moon White
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,790
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 review: Impressive performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Oppo K12x 5G includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and provides up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage for apps, media, and files. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14, ensuring a smooth user experience.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 32MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For front-facing photography and video calls, it features an 8-megapixel camera. The Oppo K12x 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support for quick refuelings.

Also read: Nothing, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, Realme and more smartphones launching in India this week

Connectivity options for the Oppo K12x 5G include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone measures 76.14 x 165.79 x 7.68mm and weighs 186 grams.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro, Vivo V40, Moto Edge 50 and more: New smartphones launching in August 2024

Oppo K12x 5G: Price and Availability

The Oppo K12x 5G comes in two colours: Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet. The 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs. 12,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will be available from August 2nd through Flipkart, Oppo India's online stores, and offline dealers. On launch day, customers can receive an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 with select banks and choose a no-cost EMI option for up to three months.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 16:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at september launch, here’s when apple may release it iphone 15 pro max gets price cut on amazon ahead of iphone 16 series launch, check details iphone 15 plus is now available at a discount on amazon: check offer, specifications ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer will iphone 16 pro max and iphone 16 pro be cheaper if apple make them in india? pixel 9 ai features tipped in a video ahead of august 13 launch: know what is expected from new google phone iphone 15 pro price drops in india along with iphone 14: here's how much apple is charging now iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more samsung galaxy a06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: here's what we know!
Home Mobile Mobile News Oppo K12x 5G affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: Check specs, features, availability and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets