OnePlus Nord CE4 vs POCO X6 Pro comparison: In the competitive market of smartphones priced under ₹30,000, consumers are presented with a dilemma when choosing between the OnePlus Nord CE4 and the POCO X6 Pro. Both devices offer compelling features and performance, making the decision challenging. Let's delve into a neutral comparison of their performance to determine which device provides better value for its price.



Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra



Starting with the processors, the OnePlus Nord CE4 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the POCO X6 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. In benchmark tests such as Geekbench 6, the POCO X6 Pro showcased superior performance in both single-core and multi-core tasks, indicating its potential for multitasking and background operations.

Similarly, in the AnTuTu benchmark, which assesses overall device performance, the POCO X6 Pro obtained a notably higher score compared to the OnePlus Nord CE4, reflecting the enhanced capabilities facilitated by its chipset.

Moving on to real-life performance, both devices exhibited commendable gaming experiences, with stable frame rates and vibrant visuals. However, the POCO X6 Pro demonstrated superior thermal management during gameplay, maintaining lower temperature spikes compared to the OnePlus Nord CE4.

Considering the overall performance comparison, the POCO X6 Pro emerges as the victor due to its consistently higher benchmark scores and efficient thermal control. Nevertheless, it's essential to note that the OnePlus Nord CE4 remains a formidable contender in its own right, capable of meeting the demands of most users within this price range.



Is POCO X6 Pro better?



Ultimately, the choice between these smartphones hinges on individual preferences. If prioritising performance potential is paramount, the POCO X6 Pro stands out as the preferred option. However, for users who value aspects such as software, design, and camera performance, the OnePlus Nord CE4 presents a compelling alternative.

In conclusion, both devices offer excellent value for their respective prices, and the decision should be based on the specific needs and preferences of the user.